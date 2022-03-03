Carson Harlan hit a three pointer at the buzzer to lift Jackson over Cody 36-35 on Saturday evening at the 4A West regional tournament in Riverton.
Cody led 34-22 midway through the fourth, but Jackson strung together enough shots from deep and Cody struggled to convert at the free throw line.
Grady McCarten led the Broncs with 11 points. Luke Talich added 10.
Tomorrow, Cody will face the winner of the Riverton-Evanston matchup in an elimination game. at 12:30 p.m.
