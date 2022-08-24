If volleyball fans in Meeteetse are optimistic about the 2022 season for the Lady ’Horns volleyball team, they may have every reason to be.
The Lady ’Horns return a roster full of experience, athleticism and energy as they prep for their first action of the season this weekend in Cowley.
The absence of graduated 2021 All-Conference seniors Kennedi Johnson, Delani Salzman and Kiana Horsen will have a definite impact, but the Lady ’Horns still bring back a ton of production from a team that finished with a 5-0 conference record, and 16-7-1 overall mark on their way to earning a No. 3 seed at the 2021 state tournament.
Meeteetse lost to Hulett in four sets to start out state, and was eliminated by Lingle-Ft. Laramie in the tightest three sets of the weekend.
“The girls didn’t have the outcome they were looking for,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “But they did put up a good fight.”
All-Conference and All-State selection Jayci Ervin will look to expand on her breakout junior season.
Kayla Horsen earned an All-Conference nod her sophomore season and the Lady ’Horns may rely heavily on her for a successful start to the season.
“We are moving positions around. We have a few holes to fill,” Scolari said. “Mainly we have to replace one of our setters.”
After working hard all summer, Camille Anderson was on tap for the setter spot, but she is out with an injury, so Irvin will slide into that position, among any other on the floor if she is needed.
“Kayla is our other setter and is also proving to be very successful as a hitter,” Scolari said. “She was solid in her position and will be even stronger this year.”
Senior Sami Cooley proved she is capable all over the floor last year, and senior libero Maylee Potas has exhibited throughout her entire athletic career she has the speed, hustle and leadership the squad will rely on this year.
“Senior Ashlee Allen played varsity last year in the front row and we are depending on her height to help up on the net,” Scolari said.
All of them helped the Lady ’Horns to a remarkable stretch last season that lasted from Sept. 10 through Oct. 21 in which they posted a record of 12-1 with their only loss coming in a 3-2 loss to 3A Lovell.
The Lady Horns will begin pool play at the North Bighorn County Tournament in Cowley on Friday with matchups against Burlington, the Lovell JV and Rocky Mountain.
Bracket play will begin on Saturday.
“I think we have a lot of changes in positions, but we also have a group of kids who are talented in all positions on the floor,” Scolari said. “So it will come down to showing enough hustle and aggressiveness to keep the ball in play.”
