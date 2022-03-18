The Cody girls soccer team got off to a strong start on Friday, defeating Pinedale 8-0 in its season opener.
It took a little while for the Fillies to get on the board, but once they did it didn't take long to add to the tally.
Ally Boysen scored Cody's first goal, with a shot from about 20 yards out in the 18th minute.
One minute later Jessa Lynn passed up to Autumn Wilson, who tapped the ball in the right corner with her left foot.
About 30 seconds later, Molly Hays had a shot deflected by the keeper. She stuck with the ball and kicked it past a defender into the open net.
In the 29th minute Hays scored again. Miah McCarten passed over to Lynn, and when the goalie came out passed over to Hays for the score.
A PK attempt by Lynn would be blocked by the keeper but the Fillies scored a final goal in the half in the 36th when freshman Natalie Wenke got her first varsity goal.
It took just three minutes in the second half for Cody to score again. This time it was Kennedi Niemann, who beat a defender and found the left side of the net.
The Fillies continued to create shots but went quiet until the 69th minute when Boysen had another rocket for 21 yards out to make it 7-0.
Cody's finally goal came when Wilson crossed to Lynn for the goal in front of the net in the 78th.
