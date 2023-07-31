The Cody Legion baseball team got off to a strong start in the A State Tournament in Sheridan, earning the automatic bid to the state championship game and starting 4-0.
“I was proud of the way our team played throughout the state tournament,” coach Beau White said. “There were plenty of highs and lows, and the guys stayed together, stayed positive, and competed hard the entire tournament. Our energy, effort, and enthusiasm was really good the entire tournament.”
Cody 10, Torrington 3
The Cubs opened the state tournament with a win over Torrington on Wednesday.
“We played great against Torrington,” Wyatt Carlson said. “We started off pretty hot and kept it rolling the whole game.”
Cody scored three runs in the first inning. Trey Schroeder hit a double, Jack Schroeder an RBI single, Dominic Phillips a sac fly, Trey Thomasson a double and Carlson an RBI single.
In the third, Trey Schroeder started things with a triple and then Jack Schroeder hit a homer to left. A walk and singles by Ben Reinker and Eli Johnston scored two more to give Cody a 7-1 lead.
In the fifth, Carlson hit a homer to left.
“He threw a fastball up and in and I knew it was a pretty good hit off the bat. I thought it would’ve been off the wall, but I was fortunate enough to have it go over,” he said. “It gave me a confidence boost for the whole weekend.”
Cody’s final runs came in the sixth on a hit batter, sac bunt by Thomasson, double by Carlson and single by Reinker.
The Tigers runs came in the third and fourth innings.
At the plate, Carlson went 3-3, Reinker and Jack Schroeder 3-4, and Trey Schroeder 2-3.
Thomasson went 4 innings, giving up three runs on nine hits. Trey Schroeder pitched 3 innings and allowed no runs on one hit.
“We came out very confident in the first Torrington game,” White said. “Our pitchers did a great job keeping us in the game, and our offense got started early and often in that one.”
Cody 17, Douglas 5
Cody trailed the top team from the east district until late in the game Thursday when it scored 12 runs in the final two innings to win 17-5.
“I thought we played well against them and we got hits when we needed them. We kept trusting our bats and good things happened,” Jack Schroeder said.
Up by one run heading into the sixth, the Cubs scored five runs. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases and a single by Thomasson scored two. Another run scored on a wild pitch and a single by Carlson made it 9-4. Carlson eventually stole home for the final run.
Douglas’ final run came in the sixth, but then Cody scored seven in the final inning. Singles by Trey Schroeder, Thomasson and Jarrett, four walks and two hit batters brought in the runs.
Early on, the game was much closer. Cody scored two runs in the first on singles by Trey Schroeder and Thomasson.
Douglas scored one in the bottom of the first and took a 4-2 lead in the third.
The Cubs made it 4-3 in the fourth. Eli Johnston and Jace Jarrett hit singles, with a run scoring on a sac fly by Trey Schroeder. They took a 5-4 lead in the fifth with two runs.
“Our best game of the tournament was against Douglas because we were in a tough situation early against a good pitcher and we stayed loose and calm and came away with a win,” Jace Jarrett said.
Thomasson went 5-6, Trey Schroeder 2-4, and Phillips and Reinker 2-4.
Reinker went 3 innings and gave up four runs on four hits through 3 innings. William Duke pitched 3 innings and earned the win, giving up one run on two hits. Kaiden Kondelis went 1 inning and allowed two hits.
Cody 17, Powell 0
Cody hadn’t defeated Powell all season, but dominated in Friday’s matchup of the final two undefeated teams in the tournament. With the win, the Cubs secured a spot in the championship game.
“We came out with lots of intensity and never let up from start to finish,” Jarrett said. “We played together and for each other and that is what helped.”
Jarrett started things off with a double in the first inning as the Cubs went on two score three. Jack Schroeder also had a single.
In the second inning, six walks, a double by Jarrett and singles by Phillips and Reinker scored six to make it 9-0.
After a weather delay, Cody loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter. A run scored on a sac fly by Jack Schroeder.
The Cubs closed down the game early in the fifth with seven runs. Reinker, Myles Bailey, Jarrett, Trey Schroeder, Phillips and Thomasson hit singles during the inning.
At the plate, Jarrett went 3-4, Jack Schroeder and Phillips 2-3 and Reinker 2-4.
Schroeder earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up five hits.
“Our offense got started early and often Friday,” White said. “We played with a lot of energy in that game. The early lead gave our pitcher confidence and the team seemed to feed off his pitching performance.”
Cody 4, Torrington 1
Cody had already secured its championship spot, but its win Saturday means it would have to lose twice in the title matchup as the Cubs remain undefeated in a double elimination tourney.
Cody scored a run in the second on a single by Carlson. Torrington tied it in the fifth, but Cody retook the lead in the sixth. After two walks, Trey Schroeder hit an RBI single to make it 2-1.
The Cubs’ final two runs came in the seventh. Phillips was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Thomasson and an error by the right fielder. The final run came on a sac fly by Bailey.
Torrington loaded the bases but wouldn’t score in the bottom of the inning.
Thomasson went 3-3, Carlson 1-1, Bailey 1-2, and Jack Schroeder and Jarrett 1-3.
Duke pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. Phillips earned the win, going 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs or hits. Eli Johnston pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up no hits for the save.
“The second Torrington game was a close game throughout,” White said. “We were able to score a couple of runs late, which was the difference. Our pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the game until we could get our offense going.”
