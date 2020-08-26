I always thought the word “epiphany” was defined as a sudden awakening to some established fact or happening that had been right under one’s nose but previously unrecognized. It doesn’t. Actually, according to my Webster’s new world dictionary, the word commemorates the reveling of Jesus as the Christ to the gentiles.
All of which means that various writers have been bastardizing the use of the word for several generations that I know of. Again, an item of little importance to those among us whose literary credentials consider the daily cartoon section of the newspapers as contemporary art and literature.
Basically I wanted to use the word to describe the feeling I had this morning as I went outside to enjoy my cup of coffee and to watch the birds that congregate in the mornings around our feeder and bird baths. As is common for the last of August, most of the flowers Sandi has spent the summer caring for and attending are fading. what with fall just around the corner. All except one yellow rose bush and one small plant that bears a violet-colored flower that closely resembles a pansy.
All of the other rose bushes have quit producing new flowers by now except for the littlest one, which is still flowering out with beautiful yellow roses. It just won’t stop trying to do what it was designed to do, despite the changing seasons. Well, that and the little pink rose bush by the fence. It didn’t do well earlier but now has literally exploded with blooms. I love it and so do the bees, apparently.
But I really wanted to talk about those little violet-colored flowers on that tiny plant that looked so cheerful this morning, which really caught me by surprise. The rest of Sandi’s flowers are starting their fade, slowly dying, but this little plant, quite like both the yellow and the pink rose bushes, just keeps keeping on.
Maybe there’s a lesson there for all of us. Definitely there was one for me.
A few paragraphs back I mentioned watching the birds while I enjoyed my morning coffee. All of which has become more difficult because of all of the neighbors’ dogs. For some reason, during that period of the morning they all feel the need to bark. If someone downtown passes gas, they all start barking, and barking, and barking some more. God forbid that they hear a siren in the distance, because then it sounds like the biggest wolf pack in Alaska is howling. But I’d rather hear the howling than the constant barking.
Some are more noticeable than others. The high-pitched yap, yap, yap of some small-to-medium-sized dogs is much more of an aggravation than the deep-chested, booming bark of a bigger dog, but together it’s a cacophony of chaos. Plus, all of that constant yapping gives me a headache, quite like the high-pitched squall of a 3-year-old girl trying to get attention. And if one dog starts barking, then it sets off every other canine in the neighborhood and the racket is just plain crazy.
The problem is, only our neighbor lady in the house beside ours and the new neighbor lady across the alley seem to be able to tell them to shut up or bring them into the house – sometimes. What I don’t understand is why I have to listen to their dogs barking, which could be solved with either a muzzle or a shock collar that buzzed them every time they started. My problem is that constant high-pitched noise, like dogs barking, usually precipitates a migraine. Again, why should those among us, who don’t even own canines, have to put up with that racket every day, mostly all day long?
Sandi and I don’t even have dogs anymore and even when we did, they didn’t bark unless someone they didn’t know was trying to get in the yard. Or, like Apache, a black lab we had living with us years ago, would hide and wait until said uninvited interloper was inside the perimeter and then attack on full-defensive mode. Unless it was a kid. She liked little kids. People she knew were always welcome, probably even at 3 a.m. with nobody home. But she’s long gone.
But back to the barking. Not only is the racket extremely disruptive for me, it apparently bothers the birds because when the dogs start barking, the birds disappear. One of the main reasons I built our backyard like it is was to enjoy the semi-quiet and the visits from the birds. I’m not a dog hater as Sandi and I had always had dogs living with us. Actually, I can’t remember a time growing up there wasn’t a dog in my life. In fact, discounting my time in the military, I always had canine companions. After I came home from SEA and was assigned to SAC HQ at Oufutt AFB at Omaha, Neb., I met my best buddy ever, a German Shepherd I called Shane. He helped me through a lot.
As time progressed, we accumulated more canines. While we were living in Montana, we had a kennel and, at one time 17 canine buddies were living with us. We raised pedigreed Apricot toy poodles and also were working on refining a strain of silver German Shepherds, plus keeping a smattering of trail hounds for chasing everything from raccoons to the big cats that walk on the wild side. But, and this is an important but, even when we weren’t living in a town, our dogs never barked unless there was a situation evolving they thought we needed to be aware of, like strangers entering the yard.
Which brings up the only good thing about cats in town. They don’t bark. Poop in your yard, yes. Seems to be a thing about neighborhood cats, they like to use neighbors lawns for a litter box. Stalk down and kill the little birds that frequent your home space, even if the cats don’t belong there, yes. Perform population control on the local rabbit population, especially the very young, leaving them for the magpies to clean up, also yes.
Thankfully, as much as I dislike cats, they don’t bark.
