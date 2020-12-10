Grateful to be back in the pool for another season, the Cody High School boys swim team is pushing harder than ever.
On the first day of practice last week, the group swam almost 5,000 yards each, more than coach Jason Koperski had originally planned.
“They were getting it done so I thought, ‘Let’s go,’” he said. “They’ve been doing more in practices and pushing harder. Now they’re eating [the yardage] up and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Twelve are out for the team, down slightly from last year after graduating a solid senior group. All but one of those are experienced swimmers, which means less time going over the basics and more time getting back into swim shape.
“The beginning of the season is always difficult to catch back up, but we’re getting back into it,” senior Trevor Freyder said. “The first week, we’ve been getting into a rhythm and getting back into shape.”
Because of some restrictions due to the pandemic, the Broncs preseason swims were cut short, but Freyder and fellow senior Ethan Hope both said working out on land helped.
“I like to mountain bike and a lot of guys have been lifting to stay in shape,” Hope said. “The first week we swam a lot of distance to get back into it. When everyone’s experienced, they know what going on so we can get in and get out.”
Last year, the Broncs finished 11th at state and return two top-15 placers from the squad.
Sophomore Joseph Killpack earned the highest finish, taking ninth in the 100 back, while junior Bradley Fick finished 11th in the 500 free.
Most of last year’s eighth-place 200 medley relay team is also back with Killpack, Fick and Joren Vipperman. Freyder also swam at state as part of the 200 free relay team.
“Joseph and Bradley will lead us again, and Joren came on late last season,” Koperski said.
Most of the Broncs’ other state competitors graduated, but talented newcomers, including two divers, and improved returners should make up the difference.
“We had a lot of seniors last season, but we added a couple of freshmen and things have been going well,” Freyder said.
The smaller team size does allow the group to form a tight bond.
“Swimming is an individual sport, but because practice and meets are so difficult, it really draws you together as a team,” Freyder said. “When something is really tough, but you know the team is going through it with you there’s a bond created in that.”
Hope agreed.
“When you’re suffering together you get to know each other well,” he said. “We all love and hate to swim.”
The team opens the season this weekend, hosting Powell and Worland on Friday and traveling to Buffalo on Saturday. Koperski said he hopes to see times that are close, if not better, than where the boys ended last year.
Senior Andy Eissinger said the first meet gives the team a good starting point to work from.
“Then you focus on improving those times with better technique,” he said. “But more important, you never know if they might cancel the season, so I’m really happy to get together again and to be able to hang out with these guys.”
