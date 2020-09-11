The Filly swim team continued to leave records in their wake in their Senior Night meet on Friday against the Douglas Lady Bearcats.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brylee Allred, Megan Boysen, Ally Boysen, and Tara Joyce broke the old record by fractions of a second.
“We never thought we’d get that record last year,” Allred said. “This year, it was right in our sights and we went after it.”
Joyce broke another school record on her own in the 200-yard individual medley, which puts her name into the record books three separate times after just three meets with the Fillies. On top of that, the 200 IM wasn’t a race she was looking forward to.
“I was on the blocks and I was so nervous,” the sophomore said. “I just felt like, ‘I have to swim it, I might as well leave everything in the pool.”
Joyce credits coach Emily Swett and her teammates with getting her to her all-time pace.
“The girls here are so nice and so positive,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine swimming this fast without the girls on the team. They’re such a big part of this.”
Swett gave some of that credit right back to Joyce.
“She hasn’t swum the 200 IM in I don’t know how long,” Swett said. “[Joyce] knows how to race. It shows how much racing is in the mind. When you practice it over and over again, it shows how much hard work pays off.”
Diving got a boost in this meet when Aspen Kalkowski made her first appearance on the board. With only about a week of practice after coming back from an injury, she looked like a natural, taking second place in her first meet of the season. Two divers put up career highs, and it’s reasonable to expect they’ll only get better.
“It’s the first season of diving for all of them,” said diving coach Cami Jackson. “So it’s a continual process of trying to learn things and clean them up at the same time. I expect they’ll improve from here.”
It’s still early in the season, but after three meets it’s hard not to feel excited about what the Fillies can do this year. The girls push each other, and that has been a big part of their early success.
“I think it’s really cool,” Megan Boysen said of the team dynamic. “It’s not just in practice. They push us a lot in practice to swim a little harder, but inn meets, it’s kind of inspiring to watch them do really well… We just have a good team atmosphere.”
Cody-Douglas Dual
Teams: Cody 109, Douglas 62.
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay: 1) Tara Joyce, Emma Cook, Brylee Allred, Ally Boysen, 2:03.54; 2) Paige Bower, Kelly Joyce, Megan Boysen, Elle Ortner, 2:10.53; 3) Taylen Stinson, Zelma Rudd, Summer Holeman, Clara Christensen, 2:49.64
200 free: 4) Kelsey Pomajzl, 2:30.56; 5) Mahayla Allred, 2:30.89; 6) Adrian Wood, 3:15.88; 7) Jillian Eakins, 2:52.01
200 IM: 1) T. Joyce, 2:18.40; 3) Stinson, 2:53.30;
50 free: 1) B. Allred, 27.49; 3) K. Joyce, 29.73; 4) Ortner, 30.03; 5) Sage Ellsbury, 30.80; 6) Cook, 32.41; 7) Holeman, 34.49; 10) Christensen, 46.11
1-meter diving: 2) Aspen Kalkowski, 140.45; 3) Nyah Meier, 128.45; 4) Joy Woods, 116.10
100 fly: 1) Bower, 1:24.75; 2) Rudd, 1:32.55
100 free: 2) M. Boysen, 1:00.72; 4) Ellsbury, 1:13.49; 5) Wood, 1:15.22; 6) Eakins, 1:15.50; 8) Holeman, 1:21.81
500 free: 1) K. Joyce, 6:14.49; 3) Pomajzl, 6:50.57; 4) Stinson, 5:51.91
200 free relay: 1) B. Allred, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, T. Joyce, 1:44.21; 2) Stinson, Cook, Wood, Pomajzl, 2:06.02; 4) Christensen, Eakins, Ellsbury, Rudd, 2:26.24
100 back: 1) Bower, 1:10.20; 2) M. Boysen, 1:13.27; 4) Ortner, 1:19.95; 5) M. Allred, 1:25.48
100 breast: 1) T. Joyce, 1:15.74; 2) B. Allred, 1:15.93; 3) A. Boysen, 1:20.41; 4) Cook, 1:24.63; 5) Rudd, 1:36.87
400 free relay: 2) Ortner, K. Joyce, Pomajzl, Bower, 4:39.62; 3) Eakins, Ellsbury, Wood, Holeman, 5:11.21
