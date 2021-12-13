The new-look Cody Broncs basketball team will have to overcome a number of obstacles at the start of the season. One hurdle was the Re-Max Early Bird Tournament at Campbell County High School over the weekend.
Not only are the Broncs without star Luke Talich for the next few weeks, learning a brand new scheme under coach Jay McCarten and putting a team on the floor with virtually no varsity experience, Cody also was plagued by a bug that swept through the team in Gillette.
None of it helped as the Broncs dropped three games in three days.
Scottsbluff, Neb., beat the Broncs 75-49 on Thursday. St. Thomas More of Rapid City got a 56-44 win over Cody on Friday. On Saturday the Broncs fell to Campbell County 74-47.
“It was kind of a nightmare with the sickness,” McCarten said. “But we’d rather have it happen now and get it out of the way rather than in February.”
On Thursday, the Broncs played a strong first quarter against a Scottbsluff team that was already 3-0 on the season. Kam Neimann and Grady McCarten each drained a pair of 3’s for Cody in the opening frame and trailed 17-10 to start things out.
Mitchell Schwab added a shot from deep, and another bucket in the lane from Niemann kept the Broncs within striking distance at 27-20 midway through the second.
Robby Porter drained a 3 before halftime, and the Broncs trailed 38-24 at the break.
“It’s about effort right now, and the effort was really good,” coach McCarten said. “Conditioning in the first game was a little bit of a problem, and in the next two games we changed some things substitution-wise.”
Scottsbluff started out the third draining shots from the field to open up a 55-32 lead. Eli Johnston entered the game off the bench and provided a spark for the Broncs with a pair of 3’s on his way to a big fourth quarter. He finished with 11 points, all in the final frame.
Niemann led the way for the Broncs with 14 points. Wilkins Radakovich finished with eight points. Robby Porter added six, Remy Broussard four, Schwab three and Grady McCarten three.
The Broncs had their best outing against a good St. Thomas More team on Friday, holding their opponent to just 56 points, but couldn’t quite find the offense to complement the defense.
Niemann finished with 12 points in the loss. Porter finished with nine.
“St. Thomas More didn’t really shoot all that well and you can attribute a lot of that to our defense,” coach McCarten said. “I am proud of how they battled against such a good team.”
Porter opened the scoring with a quick layup on Saturday against Campbell County, but the Camels rebounded with a 3-point barrage to build a huge first quarter lead.
The Camels connected on seven shots from distance to open a 25-8 lead. Campbell County started four seniors against the Broncs, and with two tough games under their belt and the bug running through the team, Cody struggled against a solid Camels team in the first half.
Porter scored on an offensive board and reverse layup to end the first half as the Camels led 41-12 heading into the break.
“We need to guard better, but the teams we played this weekend really shot well,” coach McCarten said. “Four of the 3-pointers Gillette hit in the first quarter were contested and they still made them. The others were off penetration and kick outs. They just hit every shot, but the effort was there from us and they never gave up.”
The second half went much better for Cody. Niemann came out hot in the third quarter and scored the first eight points for the Broncs.
A Keegan Hensley bucket ended the third to make it 58-27 heading into the fourth.
Niemann and Porter both got hot from behind the arc as the Broncs outscored Campbell County 33-23 in the second half.
“Campbell County wasn’t doing anything differently,” McCarten said. “We just finally starting hitting some shots.”
Niemann and Porter led the way for the Broncs with 13 points apiece. Johnston scored eight points, Grady McCarten five, Broussard three and Hensley two.
Cody will head to Powell on Friday and then host Sheridan in their first home game on Saturday.
“We made progress throughout the weekend and it was fun to see this team grow,” coach McCarten said. “Everything we are doing is brand new, but I think we are going to continue to improve and we’re going to be okay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.