Before winning the state championship against Lander on Saturday in Cheyenne, the Cody girls soccer team first had to get past Newcastle and Mountain View.
Cody 11, Newcastle 0
Cody scored eight goals in a 20 minute period in a big win over Newcastle in the opening round Thursday.
The Fillies scored nine minutes into the match when Autumn Wilson tracked down a through ball by Jessa Lynn for the goal. The Fillies then went quiet until late in the half, scoring five goals in the final eight minutes in a scoring barrage.
In the 32nd minute, Wilson took a shot that the keeper couldn’t corral and Kennedi Niemann crashed the goal for the score.
A minute later Ally Boysen passed from midfield over to Aspen Kalkowski on the right side for the shot over the goalie’s head from about 10 yards out.
Cody ended the half with three goals. Wilson scored in the 39th when she beat the defense for a goal on an assist by Lynn, followed a minute later with a goal by Lynn herself. Niemann threw the ball into Lynn and she took it through the defense for the goal.
Then in the 40th, Boysen was the first to a goal kick by Newcastle and took it from the Cody 40 all the way into the box to score.
“In Newcastle when we had all those goals at the end I think we just found our rhythm and started playing our game,” Lynn said.
Cody picked right back up with the scoring in the second half. Wilson earned a hat trick in the 43rd, with Natalie Wenke getting the assist.
“It felt really great to get a hat trick, our Newcastle game looked a lot like how we played when I was a freshman, it was pretty cool to see,” Wilson said.
In the 44th, Molly Hays, back from an ankle injury, was fouled in the box and scored on a PK. In the same minute Boysen passed ahead to Hays for her second goal.
“It felt really nice to be back playing and all my teammates were so supportive,” Hays said. “It felt good to score in the game because I just want to help the team and everyone helps create really good opportunities for others.”
Coach Marian Miears credited the scoring frenzy partially due to a weather change.
“It was hot and windy the first 20 minutes and then all of a sudden the air conditioning came on,” she said.
The Fillies put most of its JV in for the rest of the game and one got two goals. Kaitlin Ennist scored in the 58th minute when she crashed the goal after a shot by Wenke was deflected away by the keeper.
Then in the 78th she scored again on a corner by Hattie Robbins.
“It was a very good team win,” Miears said. “Everyone played a role.”
Cody 3,
Mountain View 0
Cody advanced to the state championship for the fifth time in five years on Friday with a win over Mountain View.
“As a team we played incredibly well our second game,” junior Reece Niemann said. “We connected some beautiful passes and we’re able to take multiple shots on goal. Our possession that game was the best we did all season by far.”
The Fillies went scoreless in the first half, something that has only happened two other times this season, but went on to defeat the Lady Buffaloes 3-0.
“We played some of the best soccer we have all year,” Miears said. “We possessed the ball great throughout the game. It was tough to score in the first half but we got looks so we knew they would start to go in.”
Mountain View packed the box during the game to make it difficult for the Fillies to score. The strategy worked in the first half and it was scoreless at halftime.
“During halftime of that game we weren’t worried, we were playing so well that coach Miears just told us to keep doing what we were doing and goals would start falling,” Boysen said.
Two minutes into the second half the Fillies finally broke through. Niemann passed inside to Boysen at the 20 yard line and her shot found the left corner to make it 1-0.
“Against Mountain View we played some of the best possession all year, and it was really just about being patient for scoring opportunities in the second half,” she said. “We had amazing energy, which helped.”
In the 47th minute, Mountain View was called for a handball in the box. Boysen took the penalty and the goalie managed to stop it but couldn’t corral the ball and Boysen got the rebound for the goal.
Mountain View had a few chances to score, mainly on free kicks.
“Our offense maintained possession for 90% of the game,” junior Gillian Growney said. “However, when defense did need to step in we all did our jobs and kept as much as we could away from Izzy (Radakovich). We also worked well with our offense to possess the ball and be a part of the attack.”
Cody scored once more in the 80th minute when the Lady Buffaloes were once again called for a hand ball in the box and Wilson made the kick to make it 3-0.
“Our possession was great and everything was clicking,” junior Aspen Kalkowski said. “Mountain View’s goalie was making some amazing saves, so the score didn’t really show it, but I think that was probably our best game of the season.”
