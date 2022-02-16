The USA Cody Wrestling Club put together another strong performance, finishing first place over the weekend at the Buffalo Bill Showdown at Cody High School.
Cody took the top spot with 867.5 points. Powell Wrestling Club finished second with 572.5 points. In third place it was Thermopolis Wrestling Club with 401.0 points. Lander Tiger Tough Wrestling came in fourth with 334.0 points.
Individual Cody results:
6U 40A - 2. Barrett Tillery.
6U 40B - 4. Harley Morgan. 5. Jaxon Hamilton.
6U 43B - 2. Weston Nelson.
6U 43C- 2. Wyatt Ferrell
6U 45 - 3. Anthony Miears. 5. Connor Wipf, 6. Bowen Siebert.
6U 49B - 6. Liam Thomas
6U 53 - 2. Spence Hill 4. Cooper Spence. 5. Rocky Tucker.
6U 56-58 - 1. Jake Nelson
6U 70 - 2. Barrett Yoder
8U 45 - 2. Jackson Miears 6.Peyton Grizzle.
8U 49A - 3. Rennan Moss.
8U 49B - 3. Peyton Simenson. 4. Sawyer Sweet.
8U 53A - 5. Lee Dunnam
8U 53B - 5. Riley Posey. 6. Hayzen Crystal.
8U 53C - 3. Cruz Morales.
8U 56A - 4. Ryder Gideon
8U 56C - 3. Benjamin Robertson
8U 62A - 1. Eli Gideon. 2. Tyce Grant.
8U 70 - 1. Logan Hill. 3. Luke May.
8U 85 - 1. Landon Blankenship.
8U 85-plus - 3. Griffin Mayton.
10U 63A - 1. Kolt Merritt.
10U 63B - 6. Kameron Daley.
10U 67A - 5. Korbin Fenton.
10U 67B - 3. Cash Duncan. 4. Grady Smith.
10U 71A - 1. Isiah Doane. 2. Dominic Glass.
10U 71B - 2. Dean Dunnam.
10U 77 - 1. John Sitz.
10U 84A - 5. Sammy Sechrist.
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant. 2. Issac Kossman.
10U 105 - 3. Calvin Crosby.
10U 120 - 1. Caysin Lewis.
10U 120-plus - 1. Owen Morgan.
10U 76-78 girls - 1. Stevie French.
12U 67A - 6. Gabriel Robertson.
12U 78 - 1. Issac Hernandez. 6.Dillon Daley.
12U 82 - 1. Kayson Grant.
12U 86 - 3. Chauncey Dalton.
12U 92-95A - 1. Kaleb Hill.
12U 135 - 3. Josephine Becker.
12U 160-plus - 2. Christian Kossman.
14U 71-77 - 1. Bobby Hernandez Jr.
14U 83-87 - 1. Jonah Schultz 2. Cohen Croft. 3. Griffin Mortenson.
14U 92-97 - 1. Lance Baggs. 4. Levi Lipe.
14U 102 - 2. Thomas Sitz. 3. Owen Foley.
14U 106-110 - 1. Kannon Grant.
14U 114-119 - 1. Gabe Grant
14U 125 - 1. Reed Deming. 2. Israel Robertson.
14U 149 - 1. Cinch Dalton. 2. Jayden Dinehart.
14U 187 - 3. Noah Trunkhill.
16U 113-120 - 2. Lane Torczon.
16U 126 - 1. Landon Schulz. 2. Syrus Bates.
16U 132-138 - 1. Alex Sitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.