The Cody youth mountain bike club team had a strong inaugural season, winning the Dirt Dogz Relay Race at the Billings Motorcycle Club to finish out its season Oct. 3, beating out the much bigger Billings National Interscholastic Cycling Association team.
The race was set up in a relay format with teams of three riders each attempting to get as many laps as possible in three hours on the three-mile course.
Cody’s winning team was made up by Landon Rau, Luis Mata and Wesley Scott, who did 15 laps on the course. Each team member could only take two consecutive laps in a row.
“It really helped you build a strategy,” coach Chris Guyer said.
Guyer said the team made the last cutoff by 10 seconds, allowing it to edge the second-place team by one lap.
The first half of the course was uphill, while the second half was downhill.
“There was one climb on that race that was pretty difficult to do and every time I made it up all the guys would be cheering, ‘Whoa, he made it up it,’” Rau said.
Rau said he came into the event with low expectations but once he glanced at the white board-turned-scoreboard mid-race, he realized they had a shot at winning.
The Cody team practiced mostly at Beck Lake Park during its two-month long season and had around 25 members.
“It was super chill, you got to ride through and talk to your buddies,” Rau said.
Guyer emphasized development throughout the season, introducing many of the team members to a new sport.
“To have kids who had never ridden a mountain bike, or a bike for that matter, doing what they were doing, they were just crushing it,” Guyer said. “To see their enthusiasm pretty much topped off the summer.”
Rau said his technical riding and mentality improved most during the season, gaining confidence and the ability to ride through sections like that steep uphill portion of the Billings course.
Even though there was competition if the bikers wanted it, it wasn’t a driving focus, Guyer said.
“I think we did a good job of highlighting and empowering the community aspect rather than the competitive aspect,” he said.
There was a group of about eight coaches who helped mentor the team throughout the season.
“It wouldn’t have happened without them,” Guyer said.
Next season, Guyer intends to have the team start practicing earlier in July and will try to enter more races. He said they would like to host one race in Cody as well.
