The Cody boys tennis team had four top-four finishers on the way to a fourth place finish at state in Gillette on Saturday.
The Broncs finished on point ahead of fifth-place Green River. Kelly Walsh finished first, Campbell County second and Sheridan third.
C.J. Dominick finished third in No. 2 singles, defeating Kevin Woodrow of Sheridan in the consolation finals. Also taking third was the No.3 doubles team of Neil Markert and TJ Smith.
In No. 1 singles, Cody Champlin finished fourth, losing to Reed Rabon on Sheridan in the consolation final. Solomon Stewart and Hayden Demaranville also took fourth in No. 1 doubles.
The Fillies took 10th, with Central finishing first, Kelly Walsh second and Sheridan third.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hudson Selk and Sage Crofts finished one match short of the consolation championship.
