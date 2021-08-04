Big Horn Rodeo Circuit Queen Mikayla Burichka, 17, of Cody, likes to hang out at the Cody Nite Rodeo. The Cody Enterprise sat down with her recently to talk about her experience as a barrel racer and rodeo queen.
Cody Enterprise: What is it like to be a rodeo queen?
Mikayla Burichka: It is amazing and fun and you get to meet all these new people and it’s just a blast. You meet new queens and new friends along the way.
CE: What are your responsibilities as a rodeo queen?
MB: It depends on the rodeo that I go to. So for my circuit I run flags, hand out prizes, take pictures with our buckle winners, run a queen lap which is when they introduce us as we wave and ride around the arena.
CE: How did you become a rodeo queen?
MB: It’s kind of like a pageant but instead of a talent you do a horsemanship pattern.
CE: Do you do a rodeo event as well?
MB: I do barrels and poles when I have the time now.
CE: When did you start barrel racing?
MB: It’s been about three years now.
CE: Do you have a favorite rodeo memory?
MB: My favorite rodeo memory would be my first time barrel racing and my favorite memory as a queen is getting to go to Sheridan WYO days. I got to ride this beautiful black horse.
CE: Before you go out and do barrels, what do you do to prepare yourself?
MB: To be honest, not much. I just hope and pray that I don’t knock down a barrel.
CE: I heard when you are a rodeo queen you’re not allowed to have a boyfriend. Why is that?
MB: That’s true. A love life is nonexistent. You are supposed to be a role model, it’s a peer-identity thing.
CE: What other rules do you have to follow as a rodeo queen?
MB: You aren’t allowed to drink or smoke even if you’re 21 or do anything illegal like that or your crown gets taken away because people are looking up to you.
CE: What misconceptions do you think people have about rodeo queens?
MB: Some people think we’re stuck up and snotty just because we have a crown on our head, but a lot of us are really nice and humble once you take the time to talk to us.
