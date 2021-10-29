No. 3-seed Cody lost its first match in the 4A West volleyball tournament Friday afternoon in Star Valley to No. 6 Rock Springs 3-2, with the fifth set going longer than usual as the teams were tied at 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. The Lady Tigers scored the final two points, the last on a block, to secure the 20-18 win.
The Fillies fell behind early, losing the first set 25-18, winning the second 25-12 and falling in the third 28-26. On the brink, they rallied in the fourth set to stay alive.
In the fourth set, Cody held on to a small lead through most of the match, including 15-13 and 19-18. Autumn Wilson tallied a kill to make it 21-19 and the Fillies maintained the slim lead the rest of the way to win 25-22, helped out by some late defensive plays.
Cody plays the loser of the Natrona, Riverton matchup Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
