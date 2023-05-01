Insect activity has really picked up in the past week.
The final blue wing olive mayfly hatch of the year for the lower Shoshone and Big Horn rivers are on the water. They are also hatching on the Big Horn, Missouri and other tail water fisheries in Montana.
I have written plenty about these tasty trout morsels a lot over the years and the fly selections that work best when the BWOs are active locally. The good thing about the last hatch for spring is that the mayflies are now size 16 and 18 and not size 18 and smaller. This means anglers can actually see their dry flies and also easily tie the flies to the end of the leader’s tippet. Enjoy this time for it will be fall when we next see the blue winged olive.
The Mother’s Day caddis hatch is beginning too. While there hasn’t been a lot of these moth-like aquatic insects on the water yet, they will be out in great numbers as the weather and water temperatures warm below Buffalo Bill Dam on the lower Shoshone. The trout really gorge on the caddis and the trout will eat soft hackle, caddis larvae and pupae and dry fly imitations.
The hatch doesn’t last long, but when it’s on, the fishing is fast and furious until it ends. The caddis are generally a solid size 14 regardless of whether you plan to float a dry or go under water with larvae, pupae or soft hackle imitations. Body color should be black or peacock for the dries. Soft hackles can be olive, dark brown, black or peacock, while the pupae and larvae should be olive, light olive or a cream color.
Local lakes are really heating up now that the air temperatures are up into the 60s or higher. Water temps were in the low 50s as of this past Sunday. Action at East and West Newton has been best fishing some kind of midge pupae, midge larvae, midge emerger, or a midge larvae below the surface. Sometime around midday, anglers will see the trout begin to roll on the surface where they are taking adult midge fly imitations, or they are cruising and looking for midge pupae that are ascending to the surface to hatch as adults.
It is difficult to recommend one pattern that works all the time for a dry fly. I use one that is size 16 and has either CDC, deer or elk hair that has been tied forward over the eye of the hook. This tying method allows the hook to hang just below the surface. This “look” is an easy target or meal for trout as they cruise along looking for midges that are stuck in the surface or are in the process of emerging from the pupae shuck into a live adult. Body color can be silver, black, olive, red and orange. Tippet size should be 5X and your leader should be at least 9 feet from the fly or flies you have chosen as your “go to” pattern.
Midges are also active at Beck Lake, New Cody, West Newton and Hogan and Luce Reservoirs. The latter two are located north of Cody about 25 miles and accessed from road 7RP, about a mile past the Chief Joseph Scenic highway turnoff to Sunlight Basin. Anglers need to be aware that East Newton and Hogan are special regulation trout fisheries that are managed for catch and release, flies or lures only. Beck Lake, New Cody Reservoir, Hogan Reservoir and West Newton Lake do not have special regulations but fall under the general trout fishing regulations found in Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 2023 Fishing Regulation Manual. Regs are also online at the G&F website.
Boats should have current AIS stickers and anglers need a valid 2023 fishing license.
