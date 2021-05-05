On the courts and at the pool, there will be some new, but familiar, faces on the sidelines.
New coaching hires for three Cody sports were announced last week.
Sunset principal Jay McCarten will take over for Jacob Kraft as the boys basketball coach. McCarten has nearly two decades of coaching experience, including several years in Cody at the 4A level. He stepped away from coaching in 2010 to focus on his family, but now that his children are older McCarten said he’s ready to come back to the sidelines and build new connections with his team.
“I miss having those relationships with kids where you can challenge them in the realm of athletics,” McCarten said. “Once you’re part of that family, you’re always there. I can’t say how many players I’ve had who have grown up and gotten married or had kids [and] I’ve been the second call after their parents.”
Girls swim coach Emily Swett is expanding her role with Cody swimming, taking over for Jason Kaperski as the boys swim coach. Swett coached at the varsity level for the first time last fall, leading the Fillies to their best-ever finish in the state meet. Swett has also been the CKATS coach for the last three years and has built relationships with many of the boys swimmers, something she is looking forward to continuing.
“I think having so much success with the girls really helped me discover my passion for working with high schoolers and when the opportunity came available, I thought I have the experience and the knowledge to continue to help grow that program as well,” Swett said. “I’m looking forward to growing strong programs both with the girls and the boys high school teams.”
The final coaching hire announced is the addition of Nicole Gwynn to the volleyball sidelines.
Gwynn is a former Division III college volleyball player, playing setter and libero for the South Virginia University. She finished her career fifth in school history in digs and assists. She was an honorable mention All-American in 2011.
Gwynn became the head coach of the Knights in 2016 and led the program to its first-ever conference playoff win in 2018.
Gwynn comes to the varsity role in Cody after coaching the U14 AAU volleyball team for the Cody Fillies Volleyball Club. She came back to the area to help with the family business and said she’s excited to be involved in the sport again after a hiatus.
“I felt like I had something to offer these kids and I love this town and I love volleyball and I thought, ‘Why not?’” Gwynn said. “I haven’t been directly involved in volleyball for two or three years and I didn’t realize how much I missed it. Also, the more kids I meet the more I realize what a fantastic group of people this is and I’m just excited to get to know them better.”
