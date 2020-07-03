Lake Mehalic was feeling good when she rounded the barrels in 17.32 seconds en route to the fastest time at the Cody Stampede on a horse named Big. The stallion was excited too—for about 17.1 seconds, until rookie rider Paige Jones finished in that time in the run immediately afterward.
Barrel racers have a tight contest across the board, with $1,000 in winnings equaling as many as a 120-spot jump for some riders. If Jones’s score holds, she’ll shoot up around 50 spots into the top 30 in the world standings thanks to a pot in the $8,000 range, just on the outside looking in for a chance to ride in the National Finals Rodeo. Mehalic could jump into the top 50 in the world if her second-place time holds.
The rough stock events started off with a bang as Chad Rutherford flipped over the front of a horse named Gun Fire to claim the lead in bareback riding with a score of 90.5. But it was a tough night overall for the athletes in the most dangerous sport in the world until things started Lookin' Up for Roscoe Jarboe as he took the lead in bull riding.
“We’re just kind of getting back to rodeoing,” said the 24-year-old. “To draw a bull like that at a rodeo like this is kind of a dream come true for any bull rider.”
Here are the standings after night three of the Cody Stampede:
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Gun Fire; 2. Jake Brown, 87; 3. Tanner Aus, 86.5; 4. Cole Reiner, 86; 5. Tyler Berghuis, 85.5; 6. (tie) Dantan Bertsch and Tilden Hooper, 85 each.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Ben Kilburg, 3.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Jace Melvin, Stockton Graves and Nick Guy, 4.2 each; 5. Blake Mindemann, 4.3; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4.
Team roping leaders: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds; 2. Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins, 4.9; 3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.1 each; 6. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.3 each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Rusty Wright, 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Medicine Woman; 2. Isaac Diaz, 87.5; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Mitch Pollock, 86 each; 5. (tie) Chet Johnson and Wyatt Hageman, 85.5 each.
Breakaway roping leaders: 1. (tie) Tanegai Zilverberg and Katie Mundorf, 2.10 seconds each; 3. Kirby Eppert, 2.20; 4. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli and Sarah Verhelst, 2.30 each; 6. (tie) JJ Hampton, Lari Guy, Jordan Fabrizio and Kelsie Chace, 2.50 each.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. West Smith, 8.0 seconds; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.3; 4. (tie) Blake Ash, Timber Moore and Reese Riemer, 8.5 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Paige Jones, 17.10 seconds; 2. Lake Mehalic, 17.32; 3. Margo Crowther, 17.35; 4. Meka Farr, 17.38; 5. Chris Gibson, 17.40; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.42.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 90 points on Frontier Rodeo's Lookin' Up; 2. Stetson Wright, 88.5; 3. Colby Demo, 87; 4. Chase Dougherty, 85; 5. (tie) Trey Benton III and Trevor Reiste, 83 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.