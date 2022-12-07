Cody High School sports and activities often find great success each year, but none of it would be possible without activities director Tony Hult doing so much work behind the scenes.
For his efforts, Hult was recently named the 2021-2022 Wyoming High School Athletic Director of the Year last month.
“We have great programs and great coaches, and great people in our administration and our support staff,” he said. “We’re all a team and when people come here to play us they talk about Cody being as good a place as there is.”
Hult is also the recipient of the Nancy Nakahara Distinguished Service Award, which is given in recognition of length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to athletic administration at the local, state and national levels.
Hult has served on the WHSAA board and is currently on the Wyoming Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, which he’s been on for 18 years.
“Tony is well respected by his peers and is always willing to assist the new ADs both at the high school and middle school levels,” said Wyoming High School Activities Association Director Ron Laird. “Tony has been active on the WIAAA board of directors for several years including serving as its president. He also served on the WHSAA board of directors for six years representing the Northwest District.”
He took over the AD job in Cody in 2005, moving from Rock Springs, where he had served as assistant principal of attendance and discipline and also as the boys’ basketball coach. He said he’s one of, if not the longest, tenured AD currently working in the state.
Hult spent the latter part of his childhood in Riverton, graduating from Riverton High School in 1983. He attended the University of Wyoming and earned a degree in physical education. Since then, he has been involved with sports, coaching for 15 years before coming to Cody.
“I think what I dislike the most about being AD is I do not have the relationships with kids that I did when I was a coach,” he said. “I get to know some of the kids to some extent, but I rarely get to know kids like you did when you coach and feel like you were that much of an influence on them.”
While he’s no longer coaching, Hult does some officiating for both basketball and football, giving him insight into what the refs deal with and doing his best to make Cody a place they want to work.
“People get frustrated with officials but not as frustrated as they’d be if we didn’t have any,” he said. “The officials in our state like to come here because they know they’dbe treated well. I take pride in how we treat people as much as anything.”
Cody is one of just four schools – along with Laramie, Casper Natrona and Kelly Walsh – that include every sport the state has to offer.
“We have great support from parents and the community,” Hult said. “If you didn’t have the support, you wouldn’t have all the sports here.”
And while so manyathletic activities can make participation numbers thin in some rosters, he said it’s good for the students to have options.
“We have things for kids that don’t fit into those typical sports. You know, golfers might not be football players, and football players might not be swimmers,” he said.
And for those who aren’t athletes, there are ten activities, including art, music and speech.
“We have 75% of our student body involved in activities this year,” Hult said. “I think the state average is around 62%.”
During his tenure there’s been a variety of changes. Among the first he implemented were selecting uniform school colors and creating a new logo.
“One of my pet peeves when I got here was we had every color of blue and gold in every program,” Hult said. “Everybody’s uniforms were different colors, so we picked a set group of colors.”
He’s also overseen the football field’s transition from grass to turf and the addition of video broadcasting games. And just this year Cody added a video scoreboard, one of three in the state.
“I would say at my core, I have just always loved everything about athletics and activities,” he said. “So just getting to be around it all the time is all I’ve ever really wanted to do.”
