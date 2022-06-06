Former Cody High School tennis coach Norm Sedig will head to Des Moines, Iowa, later this month as one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association tennis coach of the year.
Last fall, Sedig was selected as Region 7 nominee as coach of the year and will find out if he earned national recognition at the NHSACA National Convention on June 19-22.
This is the seventh year Sedig has been a national finalist.
The national tennis coach of the year is based on coaching longevity, years of service, team success and individual honors.
“This is a great honor to represent Cody High School and the state of Wyoming nationally,” Sedig said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.