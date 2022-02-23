The Yellowstone Quake and the Badlands Sabres followed up their tight three-game series in Cody two weeks ago with another close trio of contests over the weekend.
The Quake fell to the Sabres 4-2 on Friday night in Rapid City, S.D., shut the Sabres out 2-0 on Saturday and dropped a Sunday matchup in overtime 5-4.
The Quake are now 13-27-3 and in seventh place in the Frontier Division, ahead of Sheridan in eighth.
On Friday night, Isaiah Burchett got the Quake on the board in the first period as Yellowstone took a 1-0 lead. The Sabres answered that goal with one of their own, and both teams headed into the second tied up 1-1.
Yellowstone got its second lead of the game after Benjamin Angeli found Logan Brown for his fourth goal of the season and the Quake went up 2-1 quickly in the second.
The Sabres answered again at the 16-minute mark and it looked as if things would be tied up at 2-2 heading into the final period, but Kael Delzer found the back of the net on a power play goal to put the Sabres up 3-2 with just two seconds remaining in the second period.
Both teams played even throughout the third before the Sabres connected on an empty net score with time winding down to get the 4-2 win.
Edvin Falkenstrom stopped 45 of 48 goals for the Quake, and Yellowstone finished the game 0 of 4 on power play opportunities.
Falkenstrom put up a wall in game two on Saturday night, however, earning his second shutout of the season and sending back 57 of 57 Sabre shots.
Badlands outshot the Quake 57-18 on the night, but Yellowstone took advantage of 2 of 3 power plays to get the 2-0 win.
Angeli and Gabe Coppo combined to get Tyler Hanson his fifth goal of the season at the 2:12 mark of the second period to put the Quake up 1-0.
Coppo got his second assist of the night as he found Gustov Ostman for his 18th goal of the season with three minutes to go in the second to help the Quake earn the 2-0 victory.
On Sunday the Quake took a 2-0 lead into the second on an unassisted goal from Cameron Deforest and an assisted goal by Hanson. Logan Brown and Ostman combined to feed Hanson on the power play score.
The Sabres and Quake combined for three goals in the final four minutes of action in the second period.
After Keagon Halloway scored for the Sabres to make it 2-1 Quake, Ostman answered at the 16:26 mark assisted by Angeli to build the lead back up to 3-1 for Yellowstone.
Holloway sneaked one by Falkenstrom before the horn, however, and the Quake led 3-2 heading into the third period.
The final three goals of regulation were all power play chances, with Coppo getting the Quake the lead again at 4-3 after a Sabres score.
Badlands tied it up again on a Delzer goal with just over two minutes to go and send things into the extra period. Delzer ended things at the 57 second mark of the overtime period to get the Sabres the 5-4 victory.
The Quake will hit the road again this weekend for Friday and Saturday night matchups with Great Falls.
Yellowstone will return to Cody on Monday. They are scheduled for an 11 a.m. contest with Bozeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.