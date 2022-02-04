Robby Porter scored 18 points but the Cody Broncs couldn't overcome a fast start from visiting Star Valley as the Broncs fell 62-42 on Friday night.
The Braves jumped out to an 8-0 and led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Porter opened up the second quarter with a triple and a Remy Broussard bucket helped draw the Broncs to within 19-15 in the second frame, but that is as close as Cody would get the rest of the game.
Wilkins Radakovich finished with seven points for Cody. Chase Hatch came in off the bench to put in five points in his varsity debut.
