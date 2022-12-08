With such a small group of returning varsity Nordic skiers this year, the younger Broncs and Fillies will look to those veterans a little more for advice as they prepare for their first races this weekend in Laramie.
“Be willing to fall because you are going to fall,” senior Hayley Pearson-Horner said. “So you just have to know you are going to fall and be ready to get up fast.”
Both the Broncs and Fillies finished sixth overall at state last year at White Pine Ski Trails, ahead of host team Pinedale. Jackson swept the boys and girls state titles.
The Broncs have just two returners from last year’s team in Parker Laing and Curtis Miller, and lost their top state finisher in Marshall Brookins to graduation.
The Fillies return three racers from last season in Pearson-Horner, Elisa Wachob and Teegan Cowie. Both teams will feature new faces with a wide variety of experience.
“We have two kids this year who have never done this before,” coach Meggin Becker said. “But I say if you know how to walk and know how to run, you know how to cross-country ski.”
Lack of experience didn’t prevent Laing from joining the Broncs team as a sophomore, and as a junior he looks to build on the successes he had later in the season.
“I learned to ski last year, so that was interesting,” Laing said. “There was a lot of improvement from my first race to my last race, mainly just working on technique.”
The biggest boost so far this year might have come from Mother Nature, as the region was blanketed with snow much earlier than last season.
“Everybody needs some time to adjust and get their ski legs back on them,” Becker said. “Some of them have been able to go up and ski prior to our first snow practice. We take advantage of every snow we get in this town. We only need three inches to ski.”
After the trip to Laramie this weekend, the Broncs and Fillies return to the site of last year’s state races in Pinedale before taking some time off for Christmas break.
Jackson will host this year’s state championships.
“It always seems like we have the most fun in Jackson,” Pearson-Horner said. “It’s so small-towny and we can go look in all the shops and stuff, but last year racing in Jackson was super icy.”
That’s where recognizing that falling and getting back up quickly is just par for the course.
And a skier never knows what can happen when he or she decides to shake off a crash, or even a bad race.
“Last year was kind of like redemption some races,” Pearson-Horner said. “One weekend I had a really bad weekend, and just the next weekend it was in the same place and I had one of the best weekends I have ever had. I was able to just change a couple of things in practice and I seemed to do well.”
While making a couple of adjustments in practice can help, the state of mind for the Nordic competitors may factor into the successes and failures as well.
“There is a lot of encouragement and sportsmanship with those you compete with, and you are friends until you toe the line,” Becker said. “But then it’s more of a competition with your own mind than it is with an individual. You are mentally competing against yourself.”
And for those beginners, they can also look forward to that sense of accomplishment after a gruelling race.
“The best part of a race is when you finish and realize I just did that whole 10K and did my best and didn’t fall down,” Laing said. “Racing is definitely hard, but it’s worth it. And there’s frozen chocolate milk at the end!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.