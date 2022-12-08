12182021-Nordic-LSM-2756.JPG
Hayley Pearson-Horner competes in the Cody Invite classic race at Pahaska Tepee in 2021. (File photo)

 LAUREN MODLER

With such a small group of returning varsity Nordic skiers this year, the younger Broncs and Fillies will look to those veterans a little more for advice as they prepare for their first races this weekend in Laramie.

