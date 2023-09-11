Ninety-five consecutive nights of rodeo concluded Saturday during the Cody Nite Rodeo Finals where close to 75 contestants took on some of the roughest stock around, fighting their way for a chance to garner prized belt buckles.The three-night event crowned year-end and event (/Finals) winners at the end of the night.
Although the nightly rodeo is now over, the culminating clashes always draw a large crowd as Cody itself was packed throughout the Labor Day weekend.
“The town of Cody is always so supportive of all the riders, and the tourists play a large role as well,” Bull Riding year-end champion Jaysen Lowden said. “I feel that during a holiday or not, the crowd is there to enjoy the show and support the contestants.”
Lowden, 22, may have won the overall title, but fellow Cody native Owen Monfeldt put together a solid three days of bull riding to win the finals.
“I have watched Owen grow up and have helped him start his career over the years,” said Lowden, who plans to move to Texas soon to pursue his own career in the sport. “He is a good kid and he has a bright future ahead of him. It is a pleasure to compete against such a talented young man.”
While bull riding concluded the evening, it began with Colton Farrow winning a finals buckle. Payton Gaskin was tagged as the year-end champion. For tie-down roping, Justin Stegall was named the year-end champion, but that award may have come in second for the roper.
He also took the pinnacle of prizes by being named the nightly rodeo’s best all-around cowboy. Stegall was the month of June’s best all-around cowboy and its top tie-down roper. He also won the finals as the event’s top team-roping heeler to boot.
“Everybody likes the finals because they are really fun,” announcer and tie-down contestant Colter Ellis said. “You have the year-end championship, and that’s based off of every single night – June, July and August – all of the 95 days of rodeos comes down to three days in September.”
Weston LaPierre won the finals buckle for tie-down roping.
“He had the finals I expected him to have,” said Ellis, who is a Cody native and competes at Tarleton State University in Stephensville, TX. “He still ends up with a little bit of money as the year-end champion, which is great.”
The all-around cowgirl roped next as Shawnee Sherwood showed her stuff. She ended as just one of two contestants to take home both the year-end and finals titles in a single event. Kasen Asay of Powell accomplished the same feat, doubling up in junior steer-roping.
“This girl (Sherwood) just kicks butt like holy smokes,” Ellis said. “I’ve never seen her falter under pressure.”
Other finals champions included Logan Nunn (saddle bronc), Darren Downer (junior bull riding), Arianna Stegall (team-team roping header, Anna Allshouse (barrel racing) and Mary Kremer (junior barrels).
“This was the first finals I won since losing my great horse JD, who I’ve won seven finals on,” Allshouse said of her latest year-end buckle. “It’s always very emotional for me to run at the finals, but this one was special, winning it on a horse I trained myself. It was very special to have all of my family there to be a part of it as well.”
Other year-end champions included Chris Zeno (saddle bronc), Jayden Blinkenstaff (junior bull riding), Jim Johnson (team-roping header), Dusty Grevant (team-roping heeler), Ta’lynn Paul (barrel racing) and Emily Gravatt (junior barrels).
“These finals, man, it’s just a different atmosphere,” Ellis said. “I could feel it myself and so could everyone else around me.”
