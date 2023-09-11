Cody Nite Rodeo Finals

Anna Allshouse turns a barrel at the Cody Nite Rodeo Finals on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Cody local won the finals during the three-day event. 

 Courtesy photo by SASA Starkjohann

Ninety-five consecutive nights of rodeo concluded Saturday during the Cody Nite Rodeo Finals where close to 75 contestants took on some of the roughest stock around, fighting their way for a chance to garner prized belt buckles.The three-night event crowned year-end and event (/Finals) winners at the end of the night.

