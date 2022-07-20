In some ways, half a century seems little longer than a heartbeat when, in actuality, enough changes in our lives have occurred to make my head hurt just thinking about it. Especially major changes in the outdoor arena, concerning the Endangered Species Act, hunting, hiking, fishing, woods bumming, equipment, and even more so in the fields of firearms and ammunition. And freedom, especially our freedoms out in the natural world, the great untamed, so to speak. It’s hard for me to imagine that slightly more than a half century ago, I was just putting my military service, including a couple of years in Vietnam and rambunctious childhood, behind me and getting married.
I didn’t even own a gun when I was discharged. All of my firearms for the several previous years had been government issue and, as such, there was some reluctance on Uncle Sam’s part to let me take his toys home. However, in the short time between military separation and Sandi and my nuptials, I managed to pick up a used Iver-Johnson .22 caliber revolver and a brand new .22 magnum Mossberg “Chuckster” rifle.
Point is, there’s been major conceptual, engineering and construction changes in rifles, revolvers and pistols and their ammunition since then. With shotguns, not so much has changed. After all, how much change does a weapon of mass destruction need? Attempts at humor aside, shotguns have remained pretty much in standard form for the last couple of centuries. Granted, they’ve evolved from Damascus to fluid steel to the best steel made for barrels and the component parts are made of better steels, but the patterns they shoot are still much the same. And yes, John Browning figured out how to make a pump shot shell feeding mechanism and some nut figured out how to make that go semi-automatic. But by and large, excepting loose shot and powder to containers evolving from brass to paper to plastic, and front sights progressing from brass beads to glowing dots of varying colors, that’s it. Granted, as with riflery, propellent powders evolved from black to smokeless and that further refined. And yes, the government killed lead shot, for all practical purposes.
But the point is, with shotguns any progress I’ve noticed has been fairly static. Riflery, on the other hand, has progressed from being able to put 10 shots into three inches at 200 yards, off-hand, to being able to reproduce the same sized groups at over a mile, from the prone or otherwise rested positions. World class refinements in optical sights and ranging equipment are largely responsible for that. Rather than riflemen, these days we have firearms technicians. And yes, some of the advanced firearms are technical marvels. Some of the newer rifle scopes require an advanced degree in math and physics just to understand how to use them.
Not to be a pain in the arse by reminiscing about what my generation gave away and lost for all time, but certainly not all changes have been positive. Creative advertising, devised by aggressive, conscienceless marketing peoples, of which internationally known gun writer and entrepreneur J.D. Jones used to say was “ the advertising of crap for gold,” is more prevalent than ever. It’s a technique politicians of both parties have mastered, which begs the question – Who is imitating who? It all comes down to a competition for the public dollar, either in taxes or as the spending of discretionary funds for products advertised as newer and better. I don’t remember it being so prevalent 50 years ago.
But then I was younger and had other things on my mind. Like making a living for myself and my new bride. Also, 50 years ago, the Misinformation Highway didn’t exist and true experts were few. These days, everyone is an expert in whatever field you care to pick. If you have been abducted by space aliens or had lunch with Bigfoot, and wish to share with others who have also had that unique experience, they are just a key stroke away.
On a more positive note, however, despite the efforts for over a half century of a runty, stringy old cowboy living in Idaho named Elmer Keith, handgun hunting was not recognized by most states as a legitimate blood sport. That has changed from being perceived solely as being a stunt to a legitimate pastime. Handguns are no longer simply an implement of opportunity or just backup to a rifle. Heck, some years back Dustin Linebaugh shot a humongous brown bear up in Alaska, as in the Kodiak type, not the brown color phase of the smaller black bears, with a revolver he built himself. Fifty years ago that would have been a last ditch effort to stay alive, now it’s sport.
Personal opinion? I wouldn’t challenge a big Brownie or Kodiak with anything less than a howitzer. However, in a last ditch attempt to keep from being bear kibbles, I’d even use a pen knife. And yes, I’ve killed five bears over the years with a revolver. But they were all blacks or color phases. But I haven’t hunted bears for over a quarter century.
What’s next is anybody’s guess. I see rifles shooting air-propelled arrows being advertised now. Until the Democrats took over our government and the Covid thing sucker-punched the economy, more people had the time, money and inclination to spend those dollars on equipment, instruction, exotic trips and personal whimsy like arrow rifles than ever before. At least in my memory. But that was then, this is now.
Now a rapidly growing population has discovered hunting and is busy curtailing, via personal ownership or just by the sheer numbers of adherents in the field, the amounts of hunting land the general public has available. Small game hunting in many sections of our country has, for all intents and purposes, disappeared. Lack of interest or lack of space and resource? The EPA, encroaching suburbs and anti-gun sentiment have closed many ranges. Landowners would rather gather in the bucks leasing out their land to outfitters than keep it free and open to the hunting public.
Even more importantly, much of the smaller game and some of the larger critters simply aren’t there. Sandi and I used to travel that short stretch of road between Cody and Clark on a semi-weekly basis. She did a daily run for years. Add to that the stretch of highway between Cody and Meeteetse. Over the years we’ve seen grizzly bears, black bears, moose, elk, mountain sheep, pronghorn antelope, the occasional wolf and a plenitude of coyotes over those stretches. These days it’s mostly deer. Occasionally a small herd of prairie goats. No badgers, no coyotes, no rattlesnakes or rockchucks or even a lost porcupine.
Just tourists. And deer. Not even a dead rabbit frisbied on the highway. Drive by shooters or wolves?
You tell me, because I really don’t know what the next 50 years will hold. Is there even a remote possibility of things returning to what we seniors and longtime residents once considered normal or are we speeding hell-bent down a one-way highway devoid of free-ranging animal life? Are parks, private wildlife ranches and petting zoos the future for what was once free-roaming wildlife?
Is our tolerance of freedom, in any form, really that limited? More importantly, speaking of outdoor opportunities, are we going to become Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.