The Cody Broncs dominated the visiting Powell Panthers on homecoming Friday night in a 38-14 victory.
After giving up an opening touchdown, the Broncs defense stiffened and the offense came alive to score 38 unanswered points.
Cody quarterback Luke Talich hooked up with Drew Trotter on the first score for the Broncs, one of several touchdown passes for Talich on the night.
The Broncs scored twice in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half on touchdown runs from Jackson Schroeder and Talich to put the Broncs up 25-7 at halftime.
The No. 1 rated Broncs will travel to Evanston next Friday for a matchup with the Red Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.