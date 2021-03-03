It’s getting closer to the time most anglers start thinking about fishing, although some, like our own Tim Wade, probably never stop thinking about it.
Regardless, Tim Trone, of Havana, Fla., last year caught a huge blue catfish in Georgia that broke the previous state record by 17 pounds. The huge fish weighed 110 pounds, probably soaking wet, too. What, besides paying a fortune to have it mounted, do you do with a fish that big?
Back when I was serving, one of our supply sergeants was from a little hamlet in southeast Nebraska. Sharing the same night shift, we bumped into each other on occasion. In the ordinary course of conversation, I discovered Sarge had, as a young man, helped his father net catfish commercially on the Missouri river.
One night, he showed me a picture of a huge catfish, I think it was a channel cat, but maybe a blue, that he and his dad netted. Said it weighed in over 120 pounds and it looked every bit of that. When I asked him how those big ones tasted, he said they never ate the really big ones or sold them for food, since they were too tough by the time they reached that size. Instead, they sold the bigger fish to a rendering plant. Probably wound up as cat food. Hearing that would probably put Jeremy Wade, the monster fish guy, into a coma.
Conversly, when Sandi and I were first married, we ate a nearly 10-pound bullhead I’d caught for supper one night, me thinking it was a catfish. After all, they look alike, bullheads don’t get that big and 9 pounds is an average catfish. Unfortunately, a friend of mine who’d seen the bullhead on the stringer and recognized it as such, did some digging and informed me a tad bit too late that if I’d have turned it in, it would have been a new state-record bullhead. On such vicissitudes turn the fortunes of fame, fortune and wars.
One item I think is ironic. As far as I can understand, blue catfish are presently migrating into environments they previously avoided, garnering them the label of an invasive species. These are native catfish moving into better habitat on their own volition. It’s not like the Southeast Asian Snakeheads invading thousands of healthy fisheries and disrupting them after being illegally introduced a few years after all those Southeast Asian immigrants arrived, en masse, on our shores after the Vietnam War.
Then there’s the invasion of the grass carp. A signatory salute to American stupidity compounded by greed. After breaching the levees that kept the species under control its import for commercial purposes, literally mega-millions of these adaptable and fast-breeding carp have overrun native habitats from Louisiana to Illinois and are presently heading for the Great Lakes. So far combatting them and trying to repair the damage they’ve done to the habitats they’ve invaded has cost billions of dollars.
There are non-fish examples of stupid too, like our own imported Canadian wolf debacle, for example. All of which begs the question: When does doing the same thing over and over with the same disastrous results to the affected environment cease to be a form of institutionalized, bureaucratically endorsed political madness?
While we’re visiting the subject of fishing and on a more mellow note, over in Arkansas at Lake Brewer, they’ve come up with a new method of trophy fishing. It’s called the tiny bass tournament. Anglers can weigh in up to ten bass per boat, but they have to be under 13 inches. Contest anglers can also enter one big bass in a separate big fish contest. The reasoning behind the tiny tournament is that the lake itself, a nearly 1,200-acre reservoir, was becoming overrun with smaller sized bass. As the lake had a 13-16 inch slot limit on its largemouth bass, this tourney negated that and gave anglers a chance to cull the smaller fish.
An added bonus was the fish went into a live well or cooler where nonanglers could pick out one fish to take home for dinner. News flash: One 12-inch largemouth bass isn’t going to feed more than one small person. Good thought, but not well thought out, and while the removal of a couple hundred smaller fish probably won’t impact the overall size of the remaining resident bass, the chief of fisheries, Ben Batten, stated the event was more about promoting the principle that it’s okay to keep fish for dinner and, in this case, was sorely needed.
Batten added that bass are a renewable resource and that the fisheries department. doesn’t manage the resource for those fish to die of old age. They manage the lakes so that people can enjoy fishing for them. So why not remove the slot limit for a year or two, allowing the lake to return to breeding super hawgs? Too easy?
On the other hand, the brook trout were introduced by Game and Fish into the Wyoming high country over a century ago precisely so residents could enjoy catching tasty fish because the native cutthroat weren’t aggressive enough to afford residents decent angling. Apparently, over the years, these cutthroat couldn’t survive in sufficient numbers to ensure a fishery filled with catchable native trout.
Understand that a century ago, we didn’t have the amount of fishing pressure from an over-commercialized fishery from our own G&F, plus an abundance of high-powered fishing guides, mostly opportunists from other states moved here to cash in on a virtually unregulated bonanza, and, again with the help of our G&F, building an entire economy centered around high paying non-resident anglers angling for what they consider exotic species at the expense of the resident working class. Fishing a century ago was a leisure trip for the working man. Think “Andy of Mayberry” era.
In other words, for the exact same reason we’re now poisoning entire drainage systems and reintroducing a related cutthroat trout (but not the exact same one), into that environment. In other words, destroying one introduced species to introduce another introduced species supposedly under the aegis of the Endangered Species Act.
That premise should operate real well in the real world, since we have the no harm, no foul example of introduced Canadian grey wolves to support how well that works as those introduced wolves destroy one of the best foundational elk herds in the U.S., with the blessing of our own G&F guys. Still, I can’t help but wonder what happened to those native Wyoming wolves that ran the foothills behind Meeteetse and even Clark up until about 30 years ago?
Maybe Bigfoot ate them all?
