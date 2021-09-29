This Saturday, local runners and walkers can take a step against cancer at the Soroptimist International of Cody Club’s 13th annual Run For Hope.
The 5K and 10K run/walk races will start from the Cody Rec Center and are open to people of all ability levels. Proceeds from the sponsorships, donations and registration fees will go towards the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Fund, which provides assistance to women in Park County who are battling cancer. Cole was a longtime Cody Soroptomist member who died of colon cancer in 2008.
Demand for cancer grants has increased over the past few years, so the Soroptimist Club is hoping to continue to fulfill all requests from women battling cancer and needing assistance. In 2020 the organization raised $19,500 to help 26 women, and over the past 12 years it has assisted 298 women with $178,145 in support. Linda Tremelling, Cody Soroptimist public awareness chair, said the Lions Club donated $2,500 alone this year.
The Soroptomists are encouraging participants to show up in teams, and coordinate outfits with their team or company while they walk or run.
This year, each participant will receive a travel mug and tote bag for participating. Drinks and post-race treats will be available for all participants.
Runners and walkers can pre-register online at itsyourrace.com or in-person at Sunlight Sports or Footworks in Cody. Cost is $30 for adults, $20 for students 19 years and younger, and $10 for children 10 years old and younger. The 5K race will make a loop around Beck Lake and return. The 10K will go out to Red Lake and then return for a loop around Cody.
The kids race starts at 9 a.m. and the main race begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
