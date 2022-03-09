Here’s a bit about this column and the person who offers it to our readers for their entertainment, assessment, education or musings on all things outdoorsy. I was and I am, unapologetically, a retrograde man. Joyously backwards, politically incorrect, unredeemingly redneck and defender of the socially contrary, the politically idealistic and the public weal.
Some years back, while attending the now famous “Quigly” shoot-up at Forseyth, Mont., (a contest of marksmanship involving hundreds of like-minded individuals shooting single shot firearms over a century and a half old using open barrel and tang mounted iron sights and firing panatela sized cartridges stoked with black powder at metallic targets set out up to a half mile away), with that sweet sound of gunfire rumbling in my increasingly desensitized ears, the full magnitude of this marvelous self-delusion became crystal clear.
As I sat on the firing line waiting my turn at the targets over 800 yards away, holding my rifle lightly across my shooting sticks, a Sharps rifle designed more than 150 years ago, it occurred to me that I was better than content, or happy even, I was existing in a state of bliss. It was Nirvana, for lack of a better word. I had found my center and understood my place in the world and the immediate future.
Never mind the illogic of finding supreme pleasure in banging steel targets over a half mile away with open sights and cast bullets from a firearm so technically antiquated and ridiculously valuable. Indeed, the big .50 Sharps, now long gone and happily replaced with a much less expensive replica gun in .45-70, cost more than most of the vehicles that carried me about my daily doings for most of my life. More even than the electronic genius I’m writing this on now. More even than my meager collection of handguns.
As hunters and shooters and fanciers of things gunny, I, no we, are out of step, perhaps out of phase and if the ruling class has its way, running out of time. For we, you and I and others of our ilk, are all in this together. We are, you and I, retrograde men, with one foot in a comprehensible past and the other poised over the precipice of an uncertain future. For, regardless of our political affiliations, we lack political correctitude. Despite that (or perhaps because of it), and regardless of the particulars of our lives, part of us yearns to be somewhere on the far horizon, rod and reel or a good rifle in hand. Maybe a shotgun if you enjoy creamed pheasant and good bird dogs.
The main difference between you and me is that, like an old-time free trapper with a credit card, I’ve taken all of this to its illogical conclusion by making it a full-time exercise in the incongruous. I can do that. It is, regardless of all of the civilized bush-wah and social brain washing we endure from birth, my life and therefore, according to my God, mine to do with as I will.
I don’t know how others deal with the constant colliding of past and present, of tradition versus technology, of truth versus untruths. I do know the effort is a strain for me. But I exist because I understand not only what I am, but who. I think that’s more than most of the humans on this over populated orb can say.
Right now, I’m going to stuff a large caliber handgun into its holster, belt it around my waist, load one of my rifles and ammo for it, too, into my 30-year-old pickup truck and, on my way out of town for a relaxing afternoon of turning money into noise and busted rocks, drop this piece off to the editors of this newspaper.
What they do with it is entirely up to them. However, I would leave you, the readers of these weekly ramblings, with a singular thought. That being that there is most often only a faint blood trail to follow on the ethical high ground. Or is that being too political?
