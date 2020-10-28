A couple of columns back, I related an experience I had with a huge bird of prey that had invaded my space and that I couldn’t identify, remember? Well, I finally tracked it down or rather, saw it again by chance. Actually, it wasn’t the same bird, but one of its cousins, no doubt.
We were watching a television documentary on the Himalayas, particularly that portion of those sky-scraping mountains lying between Nepal and Bhutan, when the camera dude showed several seconds of footage of a Himalayan eagle. It was the exact same plumage as the big raptor that sailed over our house several weeks ago. Which raises the question of what were these oversized feather heads doing here? Lost? On a honeymoon? Tracking bigfoot or, as they know it, Yeti. The big, stinky critter, not the camp cooler. Possibly participants of the FBI’s witness relocation program?
I think our early snowstorm and freezing temps probably startled some of our newer flat-land transplants, but that sort of thing (the early snow) isn’t uncommon out here in our portion of the great fly-over. In fact, we rely on it to help control the forest fires raging around the mountains during the latter days of summer. It effectively extinguished the great Yellowstone Park fire of 1988. More annoyingly, it used to be standard weather procedure that, a couple of days before dove season opened, a snowstorm and-or cold weather front would invade the state, sending all of those delicate doves south. Yes, usually only a day or two before the season opened on Sept. 1.
I’m particularly aware of this foul-weather trick Mother Nature pulls out of her extensive bag of tricks because September is my birth month. While I don’t claim to be the brightest bulb on the tree, I can remember that. Apparently, since the Park people have never changed their “Let it burn” policy, the old adage that “The only thing we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history” is as true concerning wildfire suppression and manipulation as it is regarding flu epidemics and the folly of trusting big brother.
The snow also brought back a memory of another time and place. In 1978 I drew a sheep tag for Area 5, the mountainous country west of Meeteetse. I elected to hunt my bighorn with my old Noll flintlock long rifle. A traditional side hammer, iron-sighted, black-powder-fueled beauty of a rifle, shooting pure lead, round balls and loaded from the muzzle one shot at a time. Stocked in Pennsylvania curly maple, it had a swamped .50 caliber barrel 46 inches long. The flintlock was English in design and, being of the early type, wasn’t rainproof.
I loved that rifle, but trust me, the learning curve on it was very steep. Still, it fed my family on wild game for around 17 seasons during the regular rifle seasons, taking deer, antelope, elk, blue grouse, porcupine, rock chucks and even one very unlucky coyote. I loved it.
Regardless, I was backpack hunting out from my main tent camp situated in a small valley below Frank’s Peak when the snowstorm hit. For three days it snowed so hard you couldn’t see for much more than 25 or 30 yards in any direction – wet nasty stuff. However, due to previous treks through the country, I knew where a tiny log cabin was.
It was hunkered down inside fairly thick timber, and when I pushed the weathered door open it was dry inside. There was a plank bed of sorts, a small, log table and, blessing of blessings, an old sheet-metal stove, still serviceable. The cabin couldn’t have been more than 8 feet long and maybe 6 feet wide, tall enough for me, at 6 feet, to stand erect in. Just room enough for my backpack, rifle, bag and me. Made to order for this itinerant woods bum.
Three days later, after I had taken several naps between trips to the trees outside answering nature’s call and collecting branches to burn and after I had reread my well-worn copy of Louis L’Amour’s “To The Far Blue Mountains” at least three times, the snow finally stopped. The sun came out and the days warmed up.
I still had over a week to go on my vacation from work and figured to simply hunt out of the cabin for a day or two. During my stay there, I found an old cast iron skillet on the wall outside and a pressed steel top that fit it inside, lying under the bunk. Though both were awfully cruddy, they cleaned up pretty good. I had my own billy can and aluminum coffee cup, along with the makings, but the skillet was a godsend.
That skillet, sitting on the little stove fueled by branches from nearby deadfall and chopped to size for the small stove with my ever-present hatchet, did a fair job of cooking the porcupine that was foolish enough to come calling during the height of the storm. I killed it with the hatchet too. And the impromptu arrangement did a decent job cooking the two blue grouse I managed to collect those during a short lull in the storm. Using fat from the porky, I’d say they didn’t turn out too bad, despite tasting a bit like turpentine. Then again, I was getting very bored and very hungry by then.
All told though, it was an experience hard to beat in the mountains during a three-day September snow storm. Way more memorable than the rest of my sheep hunt. Also much better than the time during a late November deer hunt when Les Day, my old running buddy, and I holed up under a combination dugout/lean-too made of logs and brush. We were caught by a blizzard up in the Crazy Mountains of Montana and, since we had food and water and fire, elected to wait it out where we were.
Although similar, it didn’t begin to compare to the time in the Spanish Peaks Wilderness area we spent a week elk hunting out of a brush lean-to and killed a nice five-point bull, but were forced to sacrifice my favorite coffee pot. Plus many other interesting situations.
Ahh, memories. At least it hasn’t been boring.
