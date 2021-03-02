A rescheduled senior night did not play into the Broncs' favor as they fell on the hardwood to Riverton on Monday, 66-48.
The first half started slow, with neither team able to find a groove in the early going. A putback by the Wolverines opened the scoring and senior Cody Phillips briefly tied it for the Broncs before Riverton started working the ball around and getting to the rim, opening up an eight-point advantage as the first frame came to a close.
Miscues in the second gave the Wolverines more opportunities to attack the rim on the break. The Broncs offense sputtered, making just two field goals in a six-point quarter. As the teams went into the locker room, Riverton looked to be in control with a commanding 38-13 lead.
The Broncs could never recover from the first half onslaught and despite outscoring the Wolverines 35-28 in the second half, they never seemed to find the rhythm they needed on both ends of the court to really cut into the deficit.
Sophomore Luke Talich led the Broncs scorers with nine points and five rebounds. Senior Cody Phillips had eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.