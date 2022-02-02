After posting a perfect 16-0 mark so far this season, the Park County Ice Cats U19 girls hockey team has a chance to close out the season undefeated this weekend, and storm into the state tournament the squad to beat for a championship Feb. 11-13 in Cheyenne.
But for the three senior Ice Cat leaders, the action in the rink is just heating up.
Anna Brenner, Kamden Harris and Kennedi Johnson, who also start for the boys high school team and shine on the U18 Wyoming traveling team, not only have a chance to cement their local legacies, but will all go on to play the game at the next level as well.
“I can’t even remember the first time I was on skates,” Brenner said. “I went right into hockey skates, then I wanted to try figure skating because I thought it was pretty. I went to half of a practice and I quit. Then I went into hockey.”
Brenner missed last season with the Ice Cats after joining a Boston AAA hockey team. With Covid hitting and the Boston team short on players, Brenner was contacted and lived and played back East for about seven months, honing her skills and improving her game to help lead the Ice Cats to a potential state title this year.
“A huge part of going there was learning how to use my size to my advantage,” the 5 foot, 11 inch defender said. “It was learning to get the most power out of leg length, and the game was so much faster. You learned to know what you need to do with the puck before you even get it.”
Hitting the ice is a drastic change from the tennis court where she starred for the Cody girls team.
“They cannot be more opposite sports,” Brenner said. “They are both mentally gruelling, but they are different in the way you prepare yourself for games or matches, or even prepare yourself for practices. In hockey it takes about 30 minutes just to get ready. It gives you time to focus on what aspect of your game you want to improve on.”
After visiting the University of Aurora outside of Chicago, she committed to play for the NCAA DIII Spartans next year.
“I fell in love with the campus and I already loved the coach and the hockey program,” Brenner said. “The school offers all of the degrees I am interested in and I love the setup of the campus.”
For Kennedi Johnson, flying around as a self-described “pest” has helped her excel on the ice throughout her career.
“I am pretty aggressive and a pretty fast skater,” she said. “When Kamden and I first started playing, the coach said, ‘Your one job is stay on this one person.’ I’ve always been the type of player that bugs other players to get the puck and take it away.”
Coming from a long line of hockey players in the family, Johnson wasn’t sure it was something she wanted to do at first. After taking a break and then getting back into the game, she realized that hockey was going to be a big part of her life.
She will move on to play for DIII Finlandia University in Hanock, Mich., next year where she is considering a degree in nursing.
“I went and visited over Thanksgiving break and watched some games,” Johnson said. “I’m a little nervous because it is so far away, but I am excited too.”
She is convinced this year’s Ice Cats team is ready to bring a title back to Cody.
“This year, we are really focused in,” Johnson said. “Last year we lost some of our better players and didn’t really have a set goal. This year the main thing we want is to go to state and really win. We are pushing harder than ever.”
For all three, pushing harder than ever means facing many of their Team Wyoming members on the ice en route to a championship, something Ice Cat wing Harris enjoys about playing on both teams.
“We’re all close and all of the girls we play with on our Wyoming team play on their local teams,” Harris said. “We definitely don’t go easy on them. We might actually go a little harder on them.”
Harris and the other two seniors are at or near the top of the league leaders in scoring rounding out the regular season.
For Harris it was older brother Jack, a star player for the Yellowstone Quake, who piqued her interest in the game.
“I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines anymore,” she said. “I love the intensity and how rough and exciting it can be. All of the teams I’ve been on have had a really good connection and it’s been a lot of fun.”
The competition on the ice moved to battles inside the garage where she challenged her older brother on their home goal. She may not have come out on the winning end often in those matchups, but has definitely come out a winner when it comes to her future as a hockey star.
“Right now I am talking to the University of Utah and Grand Canyon University,” Harris said. “I definitely plan on playing at a four-year college. This is the sport I have found a love for. I am so glad I found something that I enjoy so much.”
She has plans to major in nursing or sports medicine.
People rarely question her or any of the other two players’ success on the ice, but have a hard time understanding the time and dedication it takes to practice and play for three top-level teams at once.
“A lot of people ask what I do and when I tell them they are very surprised,” Harris said. “They believe me, they are just impressed that I play against boys or play on three teams.”
All the sacrifices have finally paid off to carve out a successful future, whether it’s in a couple of weeks, a couple of months or a couple of years.
And there is one team standing in their way that they have in the crosshairs heading to state.
“The girls team has gone two years losing to Jackson in the championship game at state,” Brenner said. “This year we are really focusing hard on our conditioning and our specific drills. We’ve beaten Jackson every game this season so far, so it’s nice knowing this is our final season and we have a chance to win state.”
