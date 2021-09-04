The Cody volleyball team went undefeated in the Border Wars tourney over the weekend, finishing 5-0 and not dropping a set.
The tournament pits Wyoming versus Montana teams and was held at Sweitzer Gym. Cody finished with the best record to claim the first-place trophy.
The Fillies opened the tournament Friday with its closest set of the day, defeating Laurel 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.
Cody then defeated Sidney 25-8, 25-13, 25-12 and closed out the day with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-19 win over Hardin.
On Saturday, the Fillies opened against its toughest competition of the weekend but defeated Billings Central 25-17, 25-16, 26-24.
Their final match of the weekend was a 25-7, 25-6, 25-6 win over Billings Lockwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.