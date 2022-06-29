In life, timing can be everything. Sometimes, by our failure to act, we miss out on something wonderful. Equally said, on other occasions we avoid disaster, albeit sometimes narrowly. In equal measure, some people are always in the right place at the right time. Mostly, if you’re like me, that latter happens only occurs on rare occasions.
So it was with the .44 magnum vs. the .45 Colt in my life. This was all due to my meeting George Conner and Bob Edgar in the course of pursuing mastery of the full house .44 magnum chambered in a brand new Virginia Dragoon single action revolver. It was, even with its cumbersome additional weight, for a woods wanderer used to carrying a single action .357, a bear of a handgun to shoot. The .45 Colt, as in a single action Colt or Ruger revolver, as explained by George and Bob, even when loaded for bears, was much easier to handle. Or, at least they said it was.
After having lived for several decades with the little 4-inch, custom barrelled, three screw Blackhawk Ruger that George converted from a .30 carbine chambering into a .45 Colt for me and using Edgar’s and George’s loads, I killed several head of big game before I settled on a 300 grain cast bullet over a serious charge of H-110, for my standard load. Granted, it was noisy and a handful to shoot, but I learned to handle it with aplomb, carried it with me everyday on my woods rambles and never looked back. I loved, trusted and enjoyed that gun. My son Greg owns it now.
As most of my readers know, I am a prodigious reader, in that I subscribe to and read about 30 different periodicals for subject matter associated with this column and admittedly started that practice back when I was freelancing articles for various publications. What I could never understand was the insistence of various gun writers, such as Skeeter Skelton, John Taffin, etc., on the desirability of six guns chambered in .44 Special. Especially as opposed to six guns chambered in .44 magnum, which will shoot both calibers, similar to the .357 magnum also shooting .38 specials. This is where that right time, right place thing comes in again.
Like most folks, I always figured that for range running and general woods bumming where the big shaggies live, in a handgun more power was better. That resulted in my eventually acquiring a .454 Casull, a .500 Linebaugh and eventually a Ruger .480 rechambered for the .475 Linebaugh cartridges. The hand cannons are gone now with the exception of little Ruger Bisley in .480 Ruger. It presently is waiting on a set of new grips before going on an occasional shooting foray with me. And not with monster-killer full house loads. Medium range bear killers are enough for me. Newton’s third law of physics and all that you know. Besides, I haven’t encountered a T-rex or a Bigfoot since Sandi and I left Line Creek.
Still, candidly speaking, none of the monster killers could do much more, in the way of serious wet work, than my George Conner built .45 Colt chambered Ruger could do. But my curiosity, handgun-wise, was piqued early on and I enjoyed toying around with various firearms and loads. Eventually, due to good fortune, I became the owner of a Lipsey’s Ruger Blackhawk in the less than spectacular, (or so I thought), .44 special with a 4-inch barrel – my favorite barrel length. Let me digress for a brief sentence or two.
I’d always heard that the longer barreled six guns were the most accurate, due to their having a longer sight radius, which makes sense on the face of it. After all, it works on rifles. You’ll seldom see a black powder cartridge rifle in competition with less than a 28 inch barrel. More commonly they’ll be 32 inches. Then I read where Elmer Keith himself always carried a 4-inch barreled revolver, to the point of returning the brand new, first issue, .44 magnum revolver S&W sent him for helping on that project, to have to barrel cut to 4 inches. And remember, Elmer really did shoot a previously wounded buck mule deer that was escaping at something like 600 yards with his .44. Not a myth, but substantiated and witnessed fact.
Regardless, Mr Keith’s reasoning, spelled out in his articles and even years before that in his book “Sixguns”, is that it was easier for his older eyes to focus on the sights when they are closer together – the sights, not the eyes. That statement I’ve found to be true and is why I favor revolvers with shorter barrels. After all, you can’t hit squat if you can’t see the sights, and I seem to do okay with short barreled guns, even these days.
But, back to the .44 special. As for powders, I don’t like Unique, so I tend to use around nine grains of HS-6 in my everyday working loads in my .44 special. That gives Elmer’s bullet, mold #429421, at plus or minus 250 grains weight in my alloy, around 1,000 feet per second out of that short barrel and is good enough for 90% of daily work from popping pop cans to plinking rock chucks. Not a full blown bear load, but warm enough to put a crimp in a big bear’s day if needed, which I wouldn’t. According to my old mentor from Bozeman, Mont., Mike, the old hound dog man, only a fool fights an elephant with a pitchfork or a bear with a handgun. But his opinion was formed back when .38 specials/.357s were a big thing.
Another decent load for the .44 special is 5.5 grain of W 231 over a 240-grain cast slug for around 800 fps. Great load for a day spent wandering the sagebrush and busting rocks. To be honest about it, both the .44 special and its big brother the .44 magnum will handle cast bullets or store-bought jacketed, from 180-300 grains. I rarely shoot anybody’s .44 magnum these days, but a 200/220 grain cast bullet is enough for fun shooting in a .44 special. Plus, it will shoot through any deer under 75 yards on a broadside shot. Unfortunately, it’s not a legal load in this state due to archaic thinking in high places.
As anyone can tell, I’m fond of both my .45 Colts and my .44s for every day carry and spontaneous rock busting. Push come to shove, I’d tend to grab the .45 Colt every time, but it’s a caliber I’ve grown old with and it can be loaded down to around 1,000 fps with no trouble at all. A 250 grain slug at 1,000 fps will punch a major sized hole in anything but a Bigfoot, I reckon. But then again, nobody’s ever shot one so we could tell, so maybe not?
By the way, did I ever tell you about my experiences with the .41 magnum?
Another article, another day. Keep reading and God bless!
