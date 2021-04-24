The Cody boys soccer team played a pair of matches this weekend against conference foes Lander and Pinedale, splitting the tilts.
The Broncs opened the weekend at home against Pinedale on Friday night, winning 3-0. Junior C.J. Dominick opened the scoring in the 65th minute, while senior Wyatt Becker added two more in the 71st and 79th minutes to seal the victory.
Cody followed that match up with another home game against Lander on Saturday afternoon, but were not as successful in its second outing, losing 5-0. A handball in the 29th minute set up an easy goal for the Tigers and the Cody attack could not punch through a stout Lander defensive line. The Broncs are now 5-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.