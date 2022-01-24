The Cody grapplers finished the Lander Invite in style over the weekend, with seven of nine wrestlers making it to the semifinals and three to the finals as they continue to make a statement this season.
Cody finished fourth out of 24 teams, heading to Lander short all of the big guys.
Freshman Trey Smith won his second-consecutive tournament at 113 pounds, with three wins by fall on Saturday, all in under a minute.
“I am staying focused on my goals,” Smith said. “Just working hard in the wrestling room so I am conditioned. Wrestling is a very mental sport and you have to have the right mind-set 24/7.”
Ty Peterson (120) battled his way to the championship match with two decisions to finish second.
Grayson Beaudrie (182) landed in the championship match after a pair of pins in the first round, only to fall to undefeated Zachary Peterson of Star Valley to take second.
“Ty Peterson had his best match of the year so far against the kid from Star Valley in the semis,” coach Trev Wood said. “He’s a good kid and is working hard. He and Trey go at it pretty hard in practice and push each other.”
Peterson got by Connor Hobbs of Laramie 10-8 in round one, and outscored Bridger Smith of Star Valley 10-3 to make the first-place match, falling with time expiring in the opening period.
“I lost to the kid from Star Valley last year at state and beat him this time,” Peterson said. “The championship was a tough one. I didn’t wrestle as well as I should have. I needed to control hands a little better on bottom.”
Taylor Baggs (113) was knocked into the consolation round by Smith in the semifinals after an opening round win by fall.
He followed that up with two more wins by fall in the first period to take third.
Jackson Wood (152) reeled off two wins by fall to make the semis, and then fell in a close decision. He followed that up with two wins by fall to take third.
Jace Grant (195) made the semis and won his fifth-place match by fall in the second period.
“We’re looking quite a bit better from the bottom and getting back to our feet and getting escape points,” Wood said. “If they get beat they stay positive and come back looking to place.”
Dylan Campbell (170) won by fall in his fifth place match after grinding into the semis.
Micah Grant (138) won rounds one and two by fall, and then racked up another in round four of the consolation bracket.
Collin Lindemann (170) finished with a win by fall in round two and a major decision win in consolation round four.
Overall it was even better than an impressive performance from the previous week in Miles City, Mont.
The Broncs had seven consecutive losses in the placing rounds which cost them the team title last week.
In Lander, the Broncs had five consecutive wins in the placing rounds.
Cody will host Worland for a dual at 5 p.m. on Thursday before heading to Riverton for the Ron Thon Memorial, the largest tournament of the year for the majority of Wyoming teams.
