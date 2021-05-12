Area Special Olympics athletes will have the chance to compete Friday in Cody for a spot at the Virtual State Summer Games in June.
The Area Games include aquatics, track and field, and basketball skills.
Participants and spectators have to follow rules set forth by Special Olympics International, so indoor events are limited to 50 people at a time and people will be asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have pre-determined locations to watch and cheer for athletes.
All competition will follow the protocols established by the Special Olympics. They include physical distancing, mask wearing, sanitizing/handwashing. Individual Skills competitions will be offered, but no team play.
Special Olympics Wyoming can always use more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. To volunteer, contact the office at (307) 235-3062 or register online at sowy.org.
Schedule of events
9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony at Spike Vannoy Field.
10:30 a.m.: Swim meet at the Rec Center and the track meet at Cody High School
1 p.m.: Basketball skills competition at CHS
Prior to the opening ceremony, the torch run will take place with local law enforcement on Sheridan.
