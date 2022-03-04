The Cody girls Alpine ski team is tied for second and the boys sit third after the first day at State in Jackson.
Aspen Kalkowski had the top Cody finish in the giant slalom race taking seventh. The Snow King Mountain Resort course became much slower for the racer's second run but Kalkowski skied consistently and held on to her seventh place spot. Allie Broussard was 4.95 seconds behind her in ninth, and Catherine Lovera took 11th.
Logan Ross led the Broncs in ninth. After an 11th place first run, Ross was able to bump up in the standings in his second run.
Sterling Banks took 11th and Ryan Decker was 12th.
Although on paper it may not seem like the most eye-catching start, both teams still have their strongest discipline - slalom - ahead of them on Saturday. The Fillies and Broncs will both have a solid chance of heading second heading into their last day of ski racing this season. If both teams can pull it off, it will be the second year in a row the Fillies and Broncs are each second at state.
The Fillies are tied with Kelly Walsh for second with 36 points. Jackson's girls are leading with 80 points.
The Broncs are only three points out of second with 28 points, but Kelly Walsh is right on their tails at 26 points. Natrona is second, and Jackson leads the way with 80 points.
More updates to come after Saturday's slalom race.
