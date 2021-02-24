For maybe a span of 30 years, the only handgun I had much use for out in the field was the .45 Colt, probably thanks to George Conner and Bob Edgar. But over the years I decided not to limit myself to only one six-gun for everything.
This came about simply because I thought it prudent to use a revolver with higher velocity, albeit lighter weight bullets, to flatten trajectory, making it easier to make hits on unexpected targets of opportunity that sometimes just seemed to pop up out of nowhere and didn’t stand around discussing the matter. Besides, those 300-grain cast slugs at around 1,460 fps seemed like a bit much for some smaller critters. And with that load, it barked like a big dog. In those days, I used one load, my bear load, for everything. With one load familiarity, there was no excuse for missing at any range.
Granted, I’ve collected the occasional rock chuck or coyote with the big .45 back in the day, but that was because it’s what I carried. As the vicissitudes of increasing age began to make their impact felt, I found I preferred to carry a lighter weight revolver while out in flat country. Said revolver needed to be accurate and with enough power to put down a predator if necessary.
It finally came down to the same revolver I used to carry constantly in Montana. An old three-screw Ruger .357 with a 7 1/2 inch barrel manufactured about 1968 or so. I’d shot a few deer with 160-grain reloads up in Montana where it was legal and several coyotes, rock chucks and the odd jackrabbit or two. Blue grouse with .38 Special wadcutters were a favorite.
I retired it when a perfectly placed chest shot on a decent buck muley with a 160 grain jacketed hollow point didn’t put it down. What had started out as a fun grouse hunt up in the Crazy Mountains above the Shields River turned into a long frustrating day. I never found that deer.
As that old mountain man, Grizz, probably would have said, “Not enough gun, seen it right off.” Or maybe not. Regardless, having lost faith in the .357 for serious wet work after Sandi, Greg and I moved down here from Montana, I started shooting a .44 magnum back in the big woods. A Virginia Dragoon, I believe, then a big Ruger .44. The one thing both revolvers had in common was weight and recoil.
Regardless, a few years after moving down here, I read a story in a hunting magazine about hunting antelope with a scope sighted revolver in .44 magnum and the author’s conclusion that it couldn’t be successfully done. I decided to find out for myself and, since it was antelope season and I had an either sex tag, I loaded up the old 1972 Ford F-150 and headed out into Oregon Basin.
After locating a herd of antelope and watching to see which way they were headed, I left the truck and started out through the sagebrush. I found a natural hide close to a sage choked draw they were heading for and sat down to wait. Minutes later a doe popped out of the sagebrush and trotted down across the draw and out the other side. Then more started showing up.
Bringing up the rear of the column was the buck. When he stopped to horn a sagebush, I put a .44 slug right behind his shoulder. He just stood there and looked around. I triggered another round. Still, he only shuffled around a bit. Anxious that he’d run off into that heavy sagebrush surrounding our position and I’d never find him, I shot him again. He was close enough I could see the bullets impacting and knew I was hitting him.
After several seconds the buck slowly walked several yards down the draw and lay down. I waited until his head dropped and then approached him. He was stone dead. Dressing the buck showed three hits in his chest that could be covered with my hand, but missing the heart. Exit wounds showed just small round holes with minor or no expansion. This from 240-grain hollow points pushed by a copious load of 2400 powder. No bullet expansion, just a hole punched through.
But I’d proven my point to my satisfaction, I could kill antelope with a revolver. That was before I met Bob Edgar who’d been doing that same thing for years. Then there was George Conner, who’d been doing the same thing as Bob. So much for what gun writers know.
The point here is that when using factory jacketed bullets, I would have been much better off using a hollow point, 140-grain bullet from a .357 magnum on the small framed pronghorns. Those bullets expand in coyotes even. However, at the time, and probably still so, the .357 was illegal to use in Wyoming on big game, unlike Montana, where everything except rimfire .22 was legal.
Point being, in some instances a .357 with a proper bullet is a superior to the big .44 and .45 for collecting certain species of big game, like whitetailed deer and pronghorns. You have to have the latitude to tailor the tool to the task.
My outlook and experiences changed after George Conner took a .30 carbine Ruger Blackhawk and converted the cylinder to a .45 Colt, reworked the action and added a 4 1/2 inch Wilson slow twist barrel. Now I had a short gun that could handle anything short of a howitzer round. A baby .454 Casull, so to speak, and it shot center. It sent 300-grain hard cast .45-90 bullets sized down to .454 over 25 grains of H-110, downrange at over 1,460 FPS.
It was all the revolver I would ever need. Until it wasn’t. Years later, I developed severe arthritis in my hands and really couldn’t shoot the revolver like I had enjoyed doing previously, so I gave it to my son Greg to use when he was elk hunting up in bear country with a stick and string.
At this point in my life I didn’t think I’d be shooting the big boys again. What did I know? But that came later. At this point I went back to the ear splitting bark of the .357 magnum kicking 125-grain hollow points out of the pipe at around 1,600 FPS. Those loads will knock a coyote off his pins inside 100 yards with a solid chest shot, guaranteed.
Why a .357? Mostly because Dustin Linebaugh took my old three-screw, shortened the barrel to 4 inches, rebuilt the whole dang thing and put a pair of horn grips on it that are to die for. Not only is it a perfect light duty packing piece, the cartridge is versatile, offering flat trajectory and sufficient power for close range medium big game like small deer, produces moderate recoil, is easy to shoot accurately and ammo is reasonable. If you handload, there’s a multitude of powders and bullets available for it, including .38 Special that can be used for plinking or loaded heavy for serious wet work.
On the downside, it is noisy and ear plugs should be carried with at all times and used before touching this firearm off. This makes it a bit unhandy, despite the convenience of toting a smaller revolver around, weight wise. This old Ruger will easily put five shots into a one hole group, all bullets touching, at 25 yards, if I do my part.
Sometimes smaller is better.
