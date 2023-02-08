This column is probably not going to make me many friends, but somehow the relevance of that doesn’t really concern me.
You see, this whole diatribe revolves around a comment I recently read right here in this newspaper a few weeks ago concerning all of the kick and growl over the proposed cellphone tower construction up the North Fork.
Don’t get me wrong here, but enough is enough. As I understand it, those opposed to the construction of a cellphone tower in the area were taking their stand due to their attitude that a tower in the midst of all that raw, natural beauty would despoil the natural look of the area.
What? Really?
I’ve read that the two animals on this planet that have the most in common, lifestyle-wise, are humans and beavers. Why? Because left unchecked, as they grow unregulated in their chosen environment, they foul it unto destruction. If you are acquainted with the behavioral patterns of these species, you can’t establish an argument against that premise. It is what it is and mankind, as he moves forward, tends, I think, to be the most harmful, habitat-wise of the two.
Consider that in a few decades after the beaver leave, the flooding drains down, the habitat responds positively, and eventually a balance is restored, usually just before the beaver return. All well and good, but explain to me how nature can replace the mountains we’ve destroyed in our search for various mineral wealths. Or our lakes, ponds and rivers that we’ve drained, damned and rechanneled for our own reasons. Or the wildlife we’ve displaced with our pet horses and houses just because we “wanted” to live in a pristine area. Perhaps sometimes we engineered change just for the sake of change, but usually for profit.
Some 50 years ago that small valley surrounding the North Fork, before Californification, was as charmingly rural as an alpine Swiss valley. And this was true of both the North and South Fork corridors. Immense rolling stretches of sagebrush and grasslands amid the background of some of the most majestic mountains in the lower 48. A scenic wonder of a corridor once described by no less than Theodore Roosevelt himself as the most scenic 50 miles in the country, to paraphrase.
I’m not criticizing folks for wanting to live in the midst of such natural beauty as once was displayed in either of those corridors, it’s probably a natural need after they’ve escaped the dreary concrete world of the big cities, but they need to understand that their sheer human presence has destroyed and bastardized the natural habitat and removed it from the natural beauty category, as they manipulated it to answer to their needs and desires.
But then, I and hundreds of other older folks in Cody Country remember what the corridor once was, before those ostentatious ridge-top mansions and multiples of multi-colored riverine dwellings exploded along the highway, from the notorious “Awful Tower” to the princely estates and all of the multitude of creatively constructed, stick- built despoilers of the natural state of affairs, popped up for the convenience of the transplanted rich, retired and privileged.
To the actual minority of working class residents living up there, I apologize, but to the others, no.
This is not so much a condemnation of these people’s lifestyle as it is a call to the reality of the anti-cellphone tower situation. Get real! Your very human presence has already robbed the area of any claim to a uniqueness of natural beauty it may have once had. The cell tower is merely a small part of the frosting you are putting on the cake. Like the corrals and sheds you’ve built for the convenience of your handling of those pet horses you own.
It seems a popular pastime for folks to move out to the hinterlands and do their business as they will and then they want to shut the door behind them and eliminate anybody else from moving in. Or to create an eyesore and then condemn others with the same or similar plans.
While I’m venting, let me tell you a tale from back in the latter 1970s regarding the current “Plowing the Plug” controversy. Back then I owned a decent, used 1971 Ford Fenderside 4x4, F110. Yes, that’s right, a 1/2 ton Ford 110 (not F150), in four-wheel drive bought from a gentleman who’d originally bought it from the Husky Oil Company after it reached 75,000 miles or such, if memory serves.
Having just moved recently from Montana down to Cody, Sandi, Greg and I decided to go mid-winter exploring. For you recent (like in the last 25 years) arrivals, the present-day Chief Joseph Highway was basically just a dirt road, usually accessible, but sometimes during the summer and fall only by four-wheel drive. Especially above the old Painter store. But it did connect with the paved highway to Cooke City from Red Lodge, reachable in the summer and fall.
We failed to realize that the highway from around the Fox Creek bridge all the way to Cooke City was unplowed for the duration of the winter. After passing the snowmobile off-loading area, still in the same place after all these years, we continued up the snow-covered highway on what I assumed was a plowed, but snow-packed highway. In reality we were driving on compressed snow tracks created by dozens of snow machines trundling up the unplowed highway to Cooke City. We stopped when we arrived at Cooke Pass and all we could see of the motel and dude ranch was the roofs of the buildings with their chimneys sticking up out of the snow and our truck was sitting level with those rooftops. The snow was that deep.
We spent a nervous extended hour or so driving very slowly backwards down our previous path, making certain to keep the tires aligned with our previous tread marks. If we had run off the track on either side, our truck probably would have been buried there until spring.
Yes, Sandi and I enjoy driving to Cooke City for lunch and relaxation as it’s about all we can afford to do these days. We would love to be able to drive our vehicles there mid-winter. Just not in snow machine tracks on top of 12 feet of snow. With all of the other construction and such going on, can plowing eight miles of mountain highway be that big a deal? Think about medical services and access to shopping in Cody for the Cooke City residents in the winter.
Especially driving a truck or ambulance when needing medical services and those being a lot closer in Cody than waiting for an expensive air flight to Billings or a long drive to Livingston. The only major negative I can see to “plowing the plug” is that Cooke City will grow with year-around access. But admittedly, I’m not a member of the snowmobile clan.
Like the perceived visual and wildlife habitat degradation of the North Fork corridor, nothing is perfect, there’s always a price to pay for progress and nothing stays perfect forever, despite our fondest wishes.
