The Cody Legion B team went 4-4 in games late last month.
Cody 6, Powell 3
A four-run first inning helped push the Cubs past Powell on June 23.
“The first Powell game was a really good game,” coach Beau White said. “I thought we played solid in every aspect of the game.”
Cody scored on two errors, single by Jace Jarrett and double by Trey Schroeder.
Three straight errors in the third made it 6-0.
Powell’s runs came in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
At the plate, Wyatt Carlson and Logan McLeod went 1-2.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up two runs on three hits through 5 innings. Devon Torczon pitched 2 innings and gave up one run on three hits.
Powell 11, Cody 10
Powell came from behind in the second game to win by one run.
“The second Powell game we struggled to find consistency on the mound,” White said. “We came out early and scored runs, then were a little complacent.”
Cody scored first with three runs in the first, which included a triple by Connor Moss.
The Cubs went up 8-0 in the second on singles by Carlson, Schroeder, Torczon and Connor Moss, and doubles by Chance Moss and Eli Johnston.
Cody scored two more in the fourth, but Powell put up four in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the seventh for the win.
At the plate Connor Moss went 3-4 and Schroeder 2-4.
Carlson pitched 4 innings and gave up five runs on one hit. Connor Moss went 3 innings and gave up six runs on one hit.
“Both games were good games, so coming away with a split was not a bad thing,” White said. “Hopefully we learned that when you have a lead, to keep playing hard and do not let the other team hang around and keep it close.”
Cody 18, Lovell 14
The Cubs emerged victorious in a high-scoring game June 25 at Lovell.
“In Lovell, we hit the ball really well in both games,” White said. “Lovell made a nice comeback in the first game, and we were able to score a few runs late and get outs to secure the win.”
Lovell scored four runs in the first but Cody answered with six in its half of the inning, which included two singles by Johnston.
Six singles and a walk gave the Cubs a 10-6 lead in the fourth and added four runs in the sixth and seventh.
The Mustangs also scored four runs in the sixth and seventh.
At the plate Johnston and Schroeder went 4-6, and Torczon and Carlson 2-4.
Jarrett earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up six runs on five hits. Townsend Bailey pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs on seven hits. Torczon threw 1/3 of and inning and gave up no hits.
Cody 17, Lovell 7
Cody scored in all but one inning on its way to an early win in the second game.
“Our defense was a little better in the second game,” White said. “We also answered their scores with bigger innings, and extended the lead every time they scored.”
After scoring two in the first, the Cubs put up six more in the second. In the inning, Myles Bailey, Joel Ortega, Johnston, Torczon, Jarrett and Reinker had singles.
Cody scored two more in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Lovell closed the gap in the fifth with five after scoring one in the first and second innings.
In the sixth, four walks, a triple by Johnston, single by Torczon and sac fly by Schroeder scored six runs.
Torczon went 4-4 at the plate, Carlson 2-2, and Johnston and Ben Reinker 2-5.
Torczon earned the win, giving up six runs on five hits through 4 1/3 innings. Johnston pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit.
Sheridan 13, Cody 8
Sheridan took a 10-3 lead after four innings on June 27 but Cody scored five in the fifth to pull within two. The Cubs had five singles in the frame.
The Jets added one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
At the plate Connor Moss went 3-4 and Reinker 2-3.
“I thought we played better against Sheridan in the first game,” White said. “We kept it close all the way to the end. I thought we competed very hard in the first game.”
Reinker pitched 5 innings and gave up 11 runs on 15 hits. Johnston pitched 1 inning and gave up two runs on three hits.
Sheridan 12, Cody 0
The Jets scored in every inning to end the second game early.
Three Cubs reached base during the game.
“They threw some tough pitching at us in the second game and we were not able to adjust, but that happens,” White said. “I thought we took good swings in the second game, but were unable to string any hits together.”
At the plate Torczon went 1-1 and Schroeder 1-2.
Henry Switzer pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on nine hits. William Duke pitched 1 inning and gave up five runs on three hits. Jayvon McAlmond went 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run.
“Overall, I thought we did much better against them than we have in our previous doubleheaders with them,” White said.
Riverton 6, Cubs 5
It came down to the last play, but Cody was on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to Riverton on June 29.
“The first Riverton game was a great game,” White said. “I really enjoyed watching our team compete to get back in the game and push it to extra innings. We were just unable to find the strike zone and make plays when we needed to and that is part of the game.”
The game was tied at 5 with Riverton batting in the bottom of the eighth when a single scored the winning run.
Cody trailed 4-0 but scored three in the sixth on two walks and four singles.
The Cubs added runs in the seventh and eighth.
“I was proud of the guys because they got off to a slow start at the plate and ended up executing and taking a lead late in the game,” White said. “It was an unfortunate way for us to end the game, but it happens and does not take away from their effort.”
Reinker went 2-4 and Carlson 2-5.
Grady McCarten started the game, going 5 innings and giving up four runs on 10 hits. Carlson went 1 inning and allowed no runs or hits. Johnston pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits.
Cody 17, Riverton 8
Cody again trailed early in the second game but pulled away with runs in all but one inning on the way to the big win.
“They came back in the second game and really got things going at the plate,” White said. “Our swings were much better and we had several timely hits. I thought our defense in both games was good, and continues to improve.”
Cody scored three in the second, one in the third and fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and six in the seventh.
In the final inning the runs scored on three hit batters, a walk, double by Connor Moss, and singles by Ty Peterson, Jarrett, Torczon and Connor Moss.
Cody finished with 18 hits. McLeod and Connor Moss went 3-5, Reinker 3-6, Ty Peterson 2-3, and Schroeder and Carlson 2-4.
Peterson pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on nine hits. Torczon went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit.
