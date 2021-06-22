The Cody Legion baseball team swept the World Showcase squad Monday night to improve to 22-12 overall.
Cody 16, World 6
The Cubs put the game out of reach right from the start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning.
Cody had 11 hits in the frame, with singles from Ethan Johnston, Trey Thomasson, Chance Moss and Tyler Grenz, doubles by Grenz, Johnston, Tristan Blatt and Devyn Engdahl and a three-run homer by Jack Schroeder to left.
The Cubs added three more in the second on two errors, a walk, double by Blatt and single by Schroeder. They added two more in the fourth on two walks and a single by Blatt.
The Colts put up five runs in the second in an inning that included two Cody errors. They added a run in the third.
At the plate Blatt went 3-3, Jack Schroeder 3-4, Grenz 2-3 and Engdahl 2-4.
Trey Thomasson went 5 innings, giving up six runs, one earned, on six hits.
Cody 12, World 5
The second game was close early, but a seven run fifth helped the Cubs pull away.
Cody took the lead with two runs in the second and added another in the third on a double by Schroeder.
The World team scored two in the fourth to make it 3-2, with Cody adding two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Then came the fifth, where all of the Cubs runs were scored with two outs. Four walks, an error, and singles by Schroeder, Engdahl, Thomasson and Trey Schroeder made it 12-2.
The Colts final runs came in the sixth.
Engdahl went 3-5 at the plate, Schroeder 2-3, and Blatt and Moss 1-2.
Johnston earned the win, giving up five runs on 11 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.