After weather kept the Cody indoor track team from traveling to Natrona last week for its scheduled season opener, the team hit the ground running at the Campbell County Invite on Saturday.
The Broncs and Fillies earned several top five finishes during the meet.
“I would consider our first meet a success,” junior Ada Nelson said. “There were lots of athletes and teams at the meet, and Cody competed very well against them with several top finishes.”
Nelson paced the girls squad, winning the 400 and also running a leg on the first-place 4x800 meter relay.
“I was pleased with my 400, and I’m hoping to improve my time over the season,” she said. “I was really proud of our 4x800 team. Everyone ran extremely well and we were all excited about our first win.”
Along with Nelson, Taylen Stinson, Ava Stafford and Sadie Jackson ran legs on the 4x800.
Stinson finished second in the 1,600, while Kenzie Ratliff finished runner-up in high jump.
“It was good to see Kenzie finish second in the high jump,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
The sprint medley relay team of Molly Buckles, Violet Wollschlager, Aspen Kalkowski and Julia Nelson also took second.
Ava Meier ran to fifth in the 55 meter hurdles and Emileigh Dalton took fifth in pole vault.
“The girls team in general did extremely well,” Ada Nelson said. “It was fun to see all the top finishes in both running and field events. We were definitely one of the smaller teams at the meet, but we have depth and diversity, and our first meet showed promise for success this season.”
For the Broncs, Riley Nielson finished fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600.
Jacob Ball took fourth in long jump and Keegan Hensley finished fifth in shot put.
“Keegan finishing fifth was a great surprise,” Engdahl said. “He works hard, and it paid off.”
The sprint medley relay team of Logan Class, Kash Merritt, Jarrett Crhistler and Sean Gaul finished fourth as well.
“We had some great things happen during the meeting, Engdahl said.
Campbell County Invite
Girls
55 meter dash - 14. Allie Broussard 7.81, 37. Riley Simone 8.24, 38. Molly Buckles 8.25, 52. Laura Phillips 8.35, 60. Kenzie Ratcliff 8.42, 118. Maylee Potas 8.97, 134. Harper Hawk 9.33.
200 meter dash - 13. Ada Nelson 28.91, 28. Keira Jackson 29.53, 30. Ava Stafford 29.62, 50. Ava Meier 30.46, 58. Isabel Taylor 30.79, 102. Cali Holeman 33.06, 103. Rainey Powell 33.10, 111. Montana Massey 33.51.
400 meter dash - 1. Ada Nelson 1:01.87, 9. Keira Jackson 1:05.93, 14. Ava Stafford 1:07.21, 24. Madison Christler 1:09.38, 26. Julie Nelson 1:09.91.
800 meter run - 7. Kylie Silva 2:47.86.
1,600 meter run - 2. Taylen Stinson 5:28.70, 6. Mersades Jackson 5:55.45.
55 meter hurdles - 5. Ava Meier 9.49, 14. Cali Holeman 10.01, 16. Violet Wollschlager 10.09, 19. Isabel Taylor 10.17, 30. Rainey Powell 10.62, 32. Montana Massey 10.71, 58. Rylie Nelson 13.24.
4x200 meter relay - 6. Cody A (Broussard, Isabelle Paddock, Simone, Meier) 1:55.60, 14. Cody B Allison Gee, Allison Buckles, Kelsey Pomajzl, Ratcliff) 2:02.06.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Stinson, Stafford, Mersades Jackson, Nelson) 10:07.63.
Sprint Medley Relay - 2. Cody A (Buckles, Violet Wollschlager, Aspen Kalkowski, Julia Nelson) 4:45.50.
High jump - 2. Kenzie Ratcliff 4-10, 11. Allison Gee 4-08, 21. Rainey Powell 4-04.
Pole vault - 5. Emileigh Dalton 9-00, 6. Isabelle Paddock 9-00, 7. Kelsey Pomajzl 9-00, 11. Maylee Potas, 8-00, 11. Hailey Holeman 8-00.
Long jump - 22. Kenzie Ratcliff 13-10, 34. Riley Simone 12-11.50.
Triple jump - 12. Isabel Taylor 30-06.50.
Shot put - 8. Laura Phillips 33-04.75, 26. Emma Lindahl 27-01.50, 32. Rachel Williams 26-01, 49. Gabby Hooper 23-11, 53. Rylie Nelson 23-06, 66. Josey Lemburg 21-05, 69. Harper Hawk 20-10.
Boys
55 meter dash - 13. AJ Baustert 6.96, 37. Jacob Ball 7.19, 52. Logan Class 7.24, 67. Christian Dudrick 7.34, 72. Roan Thurmond 7.38, 98. Isaac Winters 7.53, 102. Michael McCormick 7.54, 127. Logan Bogardus 7.68.
200 meter dash - 49. Sean Gaul 26.44, 54. Christian Dudrick 26.68, 5. Roan Thurmond 26.86, 83. Isaac Winters 27.47, 115. Logan Bogardus 28.80, 120. Michael McCormick 29.84,
400 meter dash - 16. Jarrett Christler 1:00.11.
800 meter run - 4. Riley Nielson 2:09.04, 10. Ben Stewart 2:21.76, 12. Randall Nielson 2:26.60.
1,600 meter run - 5. Riley Nielson 4:49.38, 8. Ben Stewart 4:59.13, 9. Randall Nielson 5:16.31.
55 meter hurdles - 8. Graidin Arnold 8.62.
4x200 meter relay - 8. Cody A (Arnold, Baustert, Jackson Schroeder, Jacob Ball) 1:42.35, 14. Cody B (Kaden Clark, Kaden Thurmond, McCormick, Keegan Hensley) 1:48.53.
Sprint Medley Relay - 4. Cody A (Class, Kash Merritt, Jarrett Christler, Gaul) 4:13.96.
High jump - 9. Ben Hogan 5-06.
Pole vault 6. Kaden Clark 10-06.
Long jump - 4. Jacob Ball 18-09, 7. Kaden Clark 18-06.50, 12. Logan Class 18-00.50, 19. Christian Dudrick 17-08.50.
Triple jump - 19. Isaac Winters 33-00.25.
Shot put - 5. Keegan Hensley 43-08.75.
