The fishing closure on the North Fork of the Shoshone ends at midnight Wednesday.
As of July 1, the North Fork is legal to fish from Gibbs Bridge at Buffalo Bill State Park for its entire length now. Anglers have been eagerly awaiting this day since the closure began April 1. East of the bridge, Buffalo Bill Reservoir remains closed to angling until July 15 all the way to Sheep and Rattlesnake creeks.
Flows on the North Fork are dropping at a rapid pace compared to the past several years. It will be interesting to see how well the wild trout population holds up with the ever-increasing angling pressure on this river that flows alongside the road to Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance. As of Saturday, there were still visible signs of Yellowstone cutthroat and rainbow trout spawning in the river gravels to well above Pahaska Tepee.
Soon, it will be July 15 and time for the annual opening of the Yellowstone River near Le Hardy Rapids to the Mud Volcano area inside Yellowstone Park. This river, too, has an annual closure to protect spawning native Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Last year’s opening day on the upper Yellowstone River was amazingly busy with anglers despite the many closures and restrictions imposed on everyone due to the COVID-19 virus.
Traffic in our nation’s first national park has reached record numbers in 2021 as the COVID restrictions have been lifted around the country, so it’s safe to assume the numbers of anglers seen last year will pale in comparison to the number of anglers vying for a place to wet a line on the Yellowstone River this July 15. Yellowstone cutthroat have regulations demanding all are caught and released throughout Yellowstone and most of the waters require anglers to use flies with barbless hooks and/or single-hooked lures on the upper Yellowstone River. To keep the trout healthy when released, it is recommended that fly and spin anglers apply enough pressure on the line and the cutthroat trout to land them quickly. The use of a net to keep the trout from being hauled to shore to flop around and injure themselves, or being squeezed too tightly by hand, are sound catch-and-release practices to implement regardless of rod and reel preference or lure and fly selections used.
July 1 can be called the official kickoff of the summer fishing season throughout the Cody and Yellowstone region as rivers drop, run clear and become easier to fish. Make sure you have the proper fishing licenses from the state of Wyoming or Yellowstone before you take advantage of the many miles of rivers and streams, or when fishing the many high mountain lakes this summer.
It is also a good idea to pack bear spray and mosquito repellent to make the angling experience even more enjoyable. Have a safe and fun Independence Day and be safe in the great outdoors.
