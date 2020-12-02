Four members of the Meeteetse Longhorns 6-man football team were named to the All-State team this season, each making his first appearance.
Senior Hadley Abarr earned his spot on the All-State team after leading 6-man in sacks and safeties and tying for the lead in fumble recoveries and tackles for a loss. Abarr, who made it well known his goal for the team was simply for everyone to enjoy playing, also had a goal to be one of the top defensive players in 6-man, and achieved it this year.
“He led the state in defense pretty much all season,” said coach Zeb Hagen. “A lot of teams had automatic calls to run away from 12 [Abarr’s number].”
Abarr’s rushing ability saw him take down opposing quarterbacks seven times and drop runners behind the line 21 times.
Fellow senior Tozai May also made his presence felt in his return from a gridiron hiatus. The No. 2 receiver on the team, May was also a cornerback and the chief kick returner for the Longhorns.
May scored twice on kick returns and five times on receptions. On defense, he generated seven turnovers and kept opposing receivers in check.
“Tozai didn’t play his junior year, and the way he came along, it was remarkable,” Hagen said. “He made a lot of first down- or touchdown-saving tackles, a lot of big plays, a lot of momentum-changing plays.”
Junior safety and receiver Kalvin Erickson led all 6-man receivers in the top categories this season. An All-Conference player a year ago, Erickson had the most receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, tackles, and tied for the second-most interceptions in 6-man.
“I think he’s very consistent defensively. He’s probably one of the most consistent we’ve got. He’s in on almost every play,” Hagen said. “Offensively, he led the state in receiving yards and was just that big-play weapon for us deep.”
Junior quarterback Dace Bennett rounds out the All-State selections for Longhorns this year. Bennett was hard to contain on offense as the Longhorns QB, taking advantage of running lanes and finding Erickson and May time and time again. Defensively, he played a hybrid corner-linebacker role that netted him 87 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“I feel like he was Player of the Year. He played up to that caliber,” Hagen said. “I think it’s pretty clear what he did offensively for us … He was kind of the motor that kept it going.”
In addition to the All-State awards, each of these players was named to the All-Conference team along with senior Dale McBride. McBride played football for the first time half a decade this year and immediately slotted in as a running back and defensive end. McBride hit pay dirt five times toting the rock and another three times catching the ball. Defensively, McBride got 93 total tackles on the season and played a critical role in sealing off outside runs.
“I think it deserves talking about, the fact that he hasn’t played football since he was in the sixth grade,” Hagen said. “It was pretty remarkable to see him pick up things like he did.”
Juniors Mickle Ogden and Jonathan Blessing were All-Conference honorable mentions.
