Robby Porter didn’t even know he could pick the next height after becoming the only high jumper to clear 6 feet. His coach gave the sophomore a break. After all, he’d never high jumped or even did track and field competitively before this year.
“He really doesn’t know anything, but he’s competitive and in the 6-foot jump he looked like a high jumper,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “In all my years coaching high jump, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone with that much natural jumping ability.”
On Saturday at Spike Vannoy Field, the sophomore cleared 6 feet to qualify for state and win the event at the annual season-opening Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational. The Broncs finished seventh with 44 points. Sheridan finished first (162), Powell second (103.5) and Lovell third (91).
Porter only needed one jump to clear 5-10, the highest he’d ever cleared in practice, and he made 6 feet in two tries. At 6-1, he nearly cleared it again.
Now, he’s glad Engdahl convinced him to give the sport a try.
“Coach persuaded me to do it, and I thought it looked like a good thing to do,” Porter said. “Now I feel good about it.”
Porter was one of a number of athletes breaking into track and field for the first time Saturday for the Cody boys and looking good while doing it. Engdahl said Blake Beardall, who was also one of the Broncs top sprinters in the meet, likewise made a splash in high jump, finishing fourth with a jump of 5-08.
Charlie Hulbert, who had risen to become a key distance runner for the fall Broncs cross country team, was the second Cody runner to finish in the mile behind David Juergens and said he liked the structure and simplicity of doing four laps around a track.
“It helps to have the laps, you know when to pace and when to speed up,” he said. “It’s a lot different than the other races I’ve done in middle school, a crazier pace.”
The newcomers combined with a couple of athletes who had done either indoor or outdoor in the past to lead the Broncs. Jonny Williams led a deep pack of throwers with a fifth-place finish in the discus and ninth in shot put.
Another of the group, Chadyn Scott, said he was just happy to be out.
“I planned on doing it last year, but COVID,” he said. “So far my best is the discus.”
Graidin Arnold, a standout hurdler in indoor track, made the most of the transition to outdoor, finishing third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110-hurdles.
In the shorter distance the placing came despite getting a spike from a fellow runner’s shoe just below the knee.
“It put me a little off balance, but if it was any higher I would have landed wrong,” Arnold said. “Overall it was a pretty good first 110.”
Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational
100 meter: 13. Blake Beardall, 12.06; 22. Robby Porter, 12.37; 26. Logan Class, 12.47; 27. AJ Baustert, 12.49; 29. Braydin Ray, 12.52; 31. Trey Thomasson, 12.53; 32. Ben Hogan, 12.60; 34. Isaac Ellsbury, 12.66; 44. Keegan Hensley, 12.94; 47. Chance Moss, 13.05; 54. Jacob Ball, 13.27.
200 meter: 11. Baustert, 24.85; 14. Beardall, 24.95; 19. Class, 25.56; 23. Hogan, 25.86; 24. Porter, 25.87; 25. Ray, 25.94; 26. Ellsbury, 26.12; 31. Thomasson, 26.47; 39. Ball, 26.92.
400 meter: 11. Bridger Hult, 59.10; 16. Cash Merritt, 1:00.79.
800 meter: 14. Abel Cordero, 2:28.67.
1,600 meter: 13. David Juergens, 5:09.91; 19. Charlie Hulbert, 5:21.05; 26. Cordero, 5:33.35.
3,200 meter: 8. Hulbert, 11:33.80.
110-meter hurdles: 4. Graidin Arnold, 17.31.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Arnold, 44.24.
4x100-meter relay: 5. Cody B, 48.81.
4x400-meter relay: 5. Cody A (Merritt, Hult, Juergens, Arnold) 3:52.
4x800-meter relay: 5. Cody A (Merritt, Hult, Ben Stewart, Juergens) 9:20.93.
High jump: 1. Porter, 6-00; 4. Beardall, 5-08; 7. Thomasson, 5-04.
Long jump: 16. Jacob Ball, 17-02.5; 20. Ray Braydin, 16-10.5; 21. Ben Hogan, 16-09.
Triple jump: 20. Ben Stewart, 33-09.
Shot put: 9. Jonny Williams, 40-11; 13. Daniel Gorman, 40-02; 19. Grayson Beaudrie, 35-11; 43. Keegan Hensley, 29-08; 45. Landen Gallagher, 28-08.5; 46. Class, 28-08; 49. Andrew Dunlap, 26-08; 56. Ben Seibert, 21-05; 57. Chadyn Scott, 21-02.5.
Discus: 5. Williams, 129-00; 11. Class, 105-04; 16. Hensley, 101-08; Beaudrie, 97-04; 18. Gorman, 95-06; 22. Moss, 93-03; 28. Dunlap, 88-04; 44. Gallagher, 70-08; 46. Seibert, 68-01; 53. Scott, 62-05.
