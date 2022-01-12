The Meeteetse girls basketball team split a pair of contests last week against 2A opponents, falling to Riverside at home 29-26, and taking down St. Stephens 54-32 on the road.
Delanie Salzman led the Lady ’Horns (4-2) on Friday against Riverside (3-5) with 12 points, four steals and three rebounds.
Maci Allison added six points and four boards.
After falling down 14-4 in the first quarter Meeteetse cut into that lead in every quarter after that.
The Lady ’Horns trailed 19-12 at halftime and 25-21 after three quarters.
Meeteetse outscored Riverside again in the final frame, but couldn’t quite catch up after that first quarter deficit to lose by three.
Bell Van Auken finished with three points and six rebounds for the Lady ’Horns.
Jayci Ervin, Maylee Potas, Hallie Ogden, Sami Cooley and Ashlee Allen all chipped in two points apiece for Meeteetse.
Cooley also added 12 rebounds and Ervin hauled in nine off the glass.
Salzman continued her sizzling start to the season with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals against St. Stephens (1-7) on Saturday.
Ervin finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win.
The Lady ’Horns fell behind again in the first quarter against St. Stephens, but put together a big second quarter.
Meeteetse outscored St. Stephens 22-10 in the second frame to take a 31-21 lead into the break.
The Lady ’Horns held St. Stephens to just 11 points in the second half.
Meeteetse built a comfortable 42-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter and finished the game on a 12-7 run.
Ogden finished with nine points for Meeteetse. Allison added eight points and 10 rebounds. Potas put up three points and three boards. Cooley and Van Auken finished with two apiece.
Meeteetse will host the Little Six Jamboree starting on Friday. The Lady ’Horns will face Roberts, Mont., on Friday morning, and then take on Clearmont and Midwest on Saturday.
