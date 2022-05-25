I know this is an unusual way to start a Memorial Day column, but please bear with me and perhaps later you’ll glimpse the purpose. I hope so.
Recently we lost J.C. Yes, he had a last name, but to most of us he had befriended, he was simply J.C., a former Marine, former biker and a saved soul as a brother in Christ. It was always a pleasure to hear his voice booming across the aisles in Walmart or Albertsons with a hearty, “Hey brother.” Among his other positives, he was not shy about acknowledging his salvation or his friends. I’ll miss him.
But this salutation is about another of our brothers. Bear with me as I try to briefly tell you about Roy Benavidez’s story. Roy was also a Vietnam veteran, an outstanding member of the U.S. Army’s legendary Green Berets.
During Roy’s first tour in country, he stepped on a land mine and suffered severe trauma from the waist on down. Army doctors declared the man would never walk again, let alone return to active duty. They had no idea of the fire inside that drove this man.
Hospitalized, he’d sneak out of bed at night and, fighting the pain, drag his body to the wall nearest his hospital bed. Then, using the wall for a brace, Roy would force himself to stand. Once erect, he spent hours forcing his toes to wiggle. Every night for nearly a year he’d endure the pain of this routine while his fellow members of the severe trauma ward cheered him on.
When the doctors decided it was time to medically discharge Roy, he argued with the doctor until the doctor told him if and when he could walk out of the hospital, then the discharge papers would be torn up. That day eventually came and when Roy walked out of the hospital, he was reassigned to active duty at Fort Bragg, N.C. Rather than rest on his laurels, Roy was soon on his way back to Vietnam.
It was during his second tour in Vietnam, on May 2, 1968 at the age of 32, Roy displayed again the tremendous drive that kept him alive and going and resulted in his being awarded our nation’s highest military honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor.
That action resulted from Roy’s responding to a radio call he overheard, pleading for extraction and coming from a small infantry unit pinned down by small arms fire from a numerically superior enemy unit.
They were being chopped to pieces. Roy, still healing from an earlier wounding, jumped in the evac chopper armed with only a knife and his medical bag before anyone could stop him.
With severe incoming fire, the evacuation helicopter couldn’t land, so Roy grabbed his medical bag and jumped the remaining 10 feet to the ground, then ran the 75 meters to where the troops were pinned down.
During that run he was struck several times by small arms fire. He was also wounded by grenade fragments. The next six hours of intense combat would make those stupid Rambo and Chuck Norris “action” movies seem like kiddy cartoons.
It was hot and it was hell, but Roy’s selfless action saved eight lives, despite him being shot seven times and stabbed. It was one of the many times during that nasty little dust-up that one of our warriors, in this case Roy, survived hand-to-hand combat by using his knife to kill an enemy soldier.
Green Beret Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez survived that fracas, eventually returned to the states and was present at the 1981 World Series to throw out the first pitch. My understanding is that he eventually died from the trauma resulting from his injuries incurred in Vietnam – in 1998 to be exact. The man was a classic example of what a hero is supposed to be. May he rest forever in peace.
But here’s my point. Our little community has many veterans with stories of personal heroism that you never hear about. Maybe their stories are not the magnitude of Master Sgt Benavidez, but many of those warriors were awarded medals for their bravery, like Master Sgt Benavidez. Even so, some were not. Unfortunately, many were overlooked or denied medals for various reasons, their stories like many of our stalwart warriors, MIA.
Master Sgt Benavidez’s story came to light to me and others because he had a daughter Yvette, who decided to write a book about him. Otherwise it probably would have been buried in the dustbin of military history.
But his daughter gave life to his story through her children’s book. This book, Tango Mike Mike (which was also his call sign) is aimed at grade-school age children and my understanding is that the book is available through Amazon.
Most of our combat veterans aren’t as decorated as Roy, but still deserve recognition for what they went through. And before you get all righteous on me and insist that in observing Memorial Day, we are only honoring our nation’s combat dead rather than the living vets, think of this.
In every war, those who serve and fight die a little bit. Mostly inside and in a manner that civilians and non-combat personal simply can’t understand. I think it was the Seventh Marines who were known as the “Walking Dead.” And yes, that name was bestowed on them for an entirely different reason, but it fits in here.
And no, they weren’t dying by the tens of thousands from a poison our own country subjected them to like the thousands of walking dead who returned from Vietnam. But that’s another story for another time.
However, the rather confusing point of this article is simple.
If you are one of our brothers or sisters who served in Vietnam and were exposed to Agent Orange or any of a dozen different deadly dioxins and chemicals, and are among those of our veterans who are still dying piecemeal, poisoned by our own government, you don’t even rate the awarding of a purple heart.
But you still die.
Perhaps not during combat, but from the results of being involved in that combat. The after-effects, if you will. It’s not usually a sudden death. It’s a slow and painful decaying of your body as the absorbed poison does its deadly work over the intervening years. But your government really doesn’t care beyond providing lip service and rudimentary care as they wait for you to die and be done with it. The “Powers That Be” won’t even recognize your sacrifice for this country with a simple Purple Heart medal.
Shouldn’t these wounded warriors be awarded the same respect and dignity for their service as those who suffered live-fire wounds and other trauma in the field of combat? Trauma suffered in combat and while in service to our country.
What more can this country ask of her service men and women except that they give the final last measure in service to this country?
Why is it so difficult for our armed forces administrators and our politicians to honor their continuing suffering?
Where are the Purple Heart awards for our thousands of troops still dying these 50 odd years later from “Agent Orange” exposure?
Just saying!
