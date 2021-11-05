The Meeteetse Longhorn football team came up just short in a bid to claim a spot in the 1A 6-man title game after a 47-46 road loss to Little Snake River Friday afternoon.
Joe Pina recovered an onside kick for Meeteetse and returned it for a touchdown to put the Longhorns up 46-40 with 7:22 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Rattlers answered with a 48-yard touchdown run on their next possession to secure the 47-46 win.
