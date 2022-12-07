The Yellowstone Yeti girls 19U team had little trouble with visiting Miles City over the weekend, taking down the visitors in a pair of contests.
The Yeti beat the Generals 4-2 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday.
Goalie Aspen Alexander and the Yeti defense had Miles City shut out until the third period on Friday, and built a 3-0 lead on goals from Josey Corso, Hudson Selk and Evie McGonagle.
McGonagle added a second goal at the 4:21 mark of the third period as the Yeti started out the weekend with the 4-2 victory.
The Yeti got out to a quick start on Saturday as Storie McGonagle got the home team on the board just 22 seconds in to the contest.
Ivy Eldridge and Roxi Blevins assisted Evie McGonagle on a score midway through the second to put the Yeti up 2-0, but the Generals answered back to trail just 2-1 heading into the second.
The second period was all Evie McGonagle and the Yeti.
She scored on an unassisted goal at the 6:28 mark, and on a power play goal at the 12:21 mark to put the Yeti up 4-1 and earn the hat trick.
Mackenzie Brown added a goal at the 13:01 mark on assists from Selk and Storie McGonagle.
Evie McGonagle added another goal at the 13:45 mark as the Yeti scored three goals in less than a minute and a half.
Montana Mixon found Evie McGonagle less than five minutes into the third period for her fifth goal on the day to put the Yeti up for good 7-1.
The Yeti outshot Miles City 46 to 31 with Alexander again in the net stopping 30 of those 31 shots.
The Yeti are back at home this weekend for a pair of matchups with Gillette. Friday the Yeti face the Grizzlies starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Riley Arena. On Saturday they square off again at 11:45 a.m.
Boys earn win and tie
The Yellowstone Yeti boys 18U squad finished the weekend with a win and a tie in a pair of road matchups with the Casper JV.
On Friday both teams played to a 4-4 tie, and on Saturday the Yeti got by Casper 4-1.
The Yeti had a 4-3 lead late in the third period on Friday on a pair of goals by Preston Mushlock and scores from Kyler Heil and Eli Woodring, but Casper tied things up on a power play goal with just over a minute remaining to force the tie.
Zach Magargal was busy in the net for the Yeti with 40 saves on 44 shot attempts.
He had an impressive Saturday in the goal as well, sending back 40 of 41 shots.
After Casper took the initial 1-0 lead in the second period, Magargal’s teammates helped him out with four consecutive goals.
Mushlock tied things up 1-1 on an unassisted goal at the 7:37 mark of the second.
Jackson Asay and Mushlock each added scores in the third for the 4-1 win.
The Yeti return home this weekend for a pair of matchups with the Gillette JV.
Saturday’s start time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Riley Arena. On Sunday the puck is scheduled to drop at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.