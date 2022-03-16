Plenty appears to be working against the Meeteetse boys and girls track and field teams to start the season.
The weather hasn’t cooperated at all.
Standouts from last season have graduated or moved.
And this year’s team so far has just a handful of athletes.
“We have a really small team this year,” coach Ty Myers said. “I was kind of shocked. We normally run between 15 and 20 kids. This year we’ve got 10.”
The good news is the returners bring enough experience and athleticism to eventually put up some of the times, distances and heights to make their marks as they attempt to qualify for the 1A state meet.
On the boys side, seniors Kalvin Erickson and Dace Bennett are coming off successful regional and state meets.
Kennedi Johnson, Ashlee Allen and Jayci Ervin help anchor the small group of girls ready to compete, weather permitting.
“With the temperatures and the snow last week we aren’t progressing real fast, that’s for sure,” Myers said. “My pits are frozen to the cement in my track shed, so I haven’t even gotten my pits out yet.”
Last season the Longhorns finished sixth out of 16 teams at the state meet.
Dace Bennett finished sixth in the 100 meter and third in the long jump and triple jump.
Erickson ended the state meet with a seventh-place finish in the 400 meter and third in the pole vault. So far he is up in the air about running the mile.
David McBride will throw for the Longhorns and without the right combination for a 4x100 relay team, Bennett may add throwing to his plate.
“Dace has increased his vertical quite a bit this year as well,” Myers said. “So I’m trying to talk him into the high jump for one of his events, but we’re not quite sure yet what he’ll be doing.”
Ervin will be back throwing for a Lady Longhorns team that landed 10th out of 17 teams at state last year.
The junior had a strong showing with a 12th-place finish in discus as a sophomore at state and ninth at regionals in the shot.
As a sophomore, Allen finished 13th at state in the shot at state.
Maylee Potas will return as a distance runner and compete in pole vault as well. She finished ninth in the 3,200 meter and cleared 6-feet, 6-inches in the vault for ninth.
“Jasmine Barnett transferred in this year,” Myers said. “She is a junior and she will work to fit in where she can. She can do a lot of things.”
As a sprinter, Johnson qualified for state in the 200 meter, 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and was part of a first-place 4x100 meter relay team that won the state title.
So far both teams have spent time conditioning as the weather improves and they focus on their first meet March 25 in Burlington, a meet that will be hampered with athletes away for spring break.
“We’re used to this kind of thing around here,” Myers said. “The first meet is always a crap shoot. We just kind of get some initial marks and go from there. Welcome to Meeteetse track.”
